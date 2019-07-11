Crowning achievement: Castle Park II debuts

It was the culmination of much communication, planning and fundraising — as well as downright hard construction work by more than 800 area residents willing to pitch in and donate their time, materials, food and expertise — as Castle Park II made its official debut Thursday evening with a celebration at David Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington. The city and its Parks & Recreation Department with Director Jermaine Isaac hosted the event as a way of saying “Thank you!” to everyone. For more photos from the event, visit wnewsj.com.

