Legion honors OSHP Trooper

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Prose has been selected as the American Legion Post 49 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Trooper Prose is assigned to the Wilmington State Highway Patrol Post. Presenting him with his plaque is Past Adjutant Brady Stevens. Charles Rose | Courtesy photo