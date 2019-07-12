Fair’s 2019 Market Hog champions

Reserve Champion Market Hog goes to Jessee Stewart, shown with Judge Kevin Wendt, Billy Stewart, Jenny Stewart, Gracee Stewart, Pork Ind. Queen Samantha Achtermann, and Pork Ind. Princess Emmy Chambliss.

The 2019 Clinton County Fair Grand Champion Market Hog goes to Kennedy Thompson. Shown are Judge Kevin Wendt, Pork Ind. Queen Samantha Achtermann, Thompson, and Pork Ind. Princess Emmy Chambliss.