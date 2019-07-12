Open Youth Rabbit Show winners

In the 2019 Open Youth Rabbit Show, from left are Cody Crawford, who won Best of Breed Flemish Giant; Carolyn Koch — Best of Breed Mini-Lop, Best Mini-Lop Doe & Litter; Gracie Goodwin — Best of Breed Silver Marten; Jace Doyle, who with Jayden Doyle won Best Opposite Breed Californian, Best of Breed New Zealand and Best Opposite Breed New Zealand; Morgan Wiget — Overall Best in Show, and Best of Breed Mini Rex; Jacob Lansing — Best of Breed Dutch; and Haley Hinkle, Best of Breed Florida White and Best Pre Junior New Zealand. Also, Owen Koch earned Best Opposite Breed Mini-Lop; Hannah Armstrong — Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex and Best Mini Rex Doe & Litter; Maddy Lawson — Best Opposite Breed Dutch; Emily Goodwin — Best Opposite Breed Silver Marten; Zack Vaughn — Best Pre Junior Californian.

In the 2019 Open Youth Rabbit Show, from left are Cody Crawford, who won Best of Breed Flemish Giant; Carolyn Koch — Best of Breed Mini-Lop, Best Mini-Lop Doe & Litter; Gracie Goodwin — Best of Breed Silver Marten; Jace Doyle, who with Jayden Doyle won Best Opposite Breed Californian, Best of Breed New Zealand and Best Opposite Breed New Zealand; Morgan Wiget — Overall Best in Show, and Best of Breed Mini Rex; Jacob Lansing — Best of Breed Dutch; and Haley Hinkle, Best of Breed Florida White and Best Pre Junior New Zealand. Also, Owen Koch earned Best Opposite Breed Mini-Lop; Hannah Armstrong — Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex and Best Mini Rex Doe & Litter; Maddy Lawson — Best Opposite Breed Dutch; Emily Goodwin — Best Opposite Breed Silver Marten; Zack Vaughn — Best Pre Junior Californian. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_DSC_3670-2.jpg In the 2019 Open Youth Rabbit Show, from left are Cody Crawford, who won Best of Breed Flemish Giant; Carolyn Koch — Best of Breed Mini-Lop, Best Mini-Lop Doe & Litter; Gracie Goodwin — Best of Breed Silver Marten; Jace Doyle, who with Jayden Doyle won Best Opposite Breed Californian, Best of Breed New Zealand and Best Opposite Breed New Zealand; Morgan Wiget — Overall Best in Show, and Best of Breed Mini Rex; Jacob Lansing — Best of Breed Dutch; and Haley Hinkle, Best of Breed Florida White and Best Pre Junior New Zealand. Also, Owen Koch earned Best Opposite Breed Mini-Lop; Hannah Armstrong — Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex and Best Mini Rex Doe & Litter; Maddy Lawson — Best Opposite Breed Dutch; Emily Goodwin — Best Opposite Breed Silver Marten; Zack Vaughn — Best Pre Junior Californian. Elizabeth Clark photo