CCHD offering back-to-school vaccines

Back-to-school time is rapidly approaching. While you may not be thinking about it yet, it may be noteworthy to remind parents of school aged children about required school vaccines.

The recommended vaccination schedule begins as a newborn through college years. A child that is up to date by the age of 2 will have received a series of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), Hepatitis B, Polio, HIB (haempophilus influenza b), pneumococcal conjugate, rotavirus, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), varicella, and Hepatitis A vaccines.

For entry to kindergarten, a child must receive a DTaP, Polio, MMR and Varicella boosters.

Before entering the seventh grade, your preteen should receive a TDaP booster and Meningitis vaccines. Although not required for school entry, Hepatitis A and HPV vaccines are strongly recommended.

For seniors, a newer requirement is a Meningitis booster, which covers 4 strains (A, C, W & Y) of Meningitis. Meningitis B and HPV is not required for school; however this vaccine is also recommended to provide complete coverage to your teen.

The Clinton County Health Department offers these vaccinations as well as adult vaccinations during clinic times. The walk-in clinics are held Tuesday through Thursday from 8-9 a.m., Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. and the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 4:30-6:45 p.m.

CCHD is located at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 1, in Wilmington, across from the fairgrounds.

The department is able to accept most insurances and Medicaid.

Anyone with questions regarding vaccinations should call the Nursing Department at 937-382-7221.

