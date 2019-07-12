Posted on by

Ropin’ in the 2019 fair

,

Mitchell Lennon tells his dog Bo to wait during the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon at the Peterson Building on Thursday at the Clinton County Fair.

Mitchell Lennon tells his dog Bo to wait during the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon at the Peterson Building on Thursday at the Clinton County Fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Skipper sits and waits patiently for his person, Danica Henderson, during the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon at the Peterson Building on Thursday at the Clinton County Fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Aaron Rolfe, right, gets a cool lemonade from Tabitha Burson at the Clinton County Fair on Thursday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

From left, Cheyenne Strider, Brandy Strider, and Angela Shetterly relax with their dogs — from left Shiloh, Toby and River — during the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon at the Peterson Building on Thursday at the Clinton County Fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Lisbon Smith ropes in her “cow” during the age 8-13 ground dummy roping during the Junior Fair Roping Horse Show at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Diamond Carpenter shows off her roping skills during the age 13-15 advance dummy roping during the Junior Fair Roping Horse Show at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Parker Dixon saddles up to rope in his “cow” in the age 8-13 advance dummy roping during the Junior Fair Roping Horse Show at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Billy Arehart prepares to enjoy a soft-serve ice cream cone Thursday at the fair.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The vocal group Real Faith belts out a song Thursday evening during a “Gospel Sing” organized by the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Olita Lawler presented vocal music as a soloist at the “Gospel Sing” organized by the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The Valiant Quartet group started off the gospel singing Thursday on the sound stage at the Clinton County Fair. Wilmington City Schools’ recently retired choral director David Beck, second from right, is the newly named worship leader at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, which presented the “Gospel Sing” event.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Josh Dixon gets the cowpokes ready for the age 8-13 advance dummy roping during the Junior Fair Roping Horse Show at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Luke Van Gundy gets his lasso ready in the age 8-13 advance dummy roping during the Junior Fair Roping Horse Show at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

