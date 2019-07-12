Clinton County Probation Dept. watches over 200 offenders monthly

Editor’s Note: This is the first of 13 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Adult Probation Department.

The Clinton County Community Supervision Department is a division of Clinton County Common Pleas Court under the direction of Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck. Duane Weyand is the supervisor.

“The department has evolved over the years.” Weyand said. “In the early days some simple oversight helped people correct their behavior. In more recent days, officers found themselves dealing with those addicted to drugs and trying to work through treatment. Mental health issues also plague those on probation.”

Weyand said officers of the court these days play the role of coach, mentor, social worker, advisor and trainer.

“Our department watches over 200 offenders each month,” he said. “Many of these people are in various stages of reporting depending on their treatment needs. Officers work with various treatment providers each day to make sure those on probation are reporting in and maintaining their treatment plan.”

In addition to offenders getting treatment from providers, the department provides additional education to help steer offenders towards becoming productive members of society. In some cases, offenders are monitored by GPS or subject to at home visits.

On average, offenders get about 300 hours of treatment through in-house education or with treatment providers, according to Weyand.

The department is located on the first floor of the courthouse in the area that once was a stage and performance venue when the courthouse opened. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.