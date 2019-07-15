WPD investigates Sunday morning robbery, shooting, assaults at Quaker Way frat house

WILMINGTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Sigma Zeta fraternity house at 142 Quaker Way near Wilmington College.

Multiple victims — all apparently Wilmington College students, according to the incident report — reported that four suspects forced their way into the house (which is located on private property), with two displaying handguns, and ordered the occupants to give up all the “cash/money, cellular telephones and marijuana” with one suspect reportedly stating, “Where’s the weed. Do you know where the weed is?”

The reports states that all victims were taken upstairs where two people “were violently assaulted, causing serious injuries.”

Police report that during the altercation one of the suspects shot a male victim. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton; the report states that a slug was still inside the victim that needed to be extracted at MVH.

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Police report that four search warrants were served during the night and evidence seized. Two suspects — one from Cincinnati and one from Dayton — are listed in the report.

More details will follow as soon as they are available.

