Horse Versatility champion

Horse Versatility winner at the 2019 Clinton County Fair is Kami Kile. Exhibitors participate in four events with the same horse including Showmanship, English Equitation, Western Horsemanship and Barrel Racing Participants are allowed two helpers to change tack and clothing in a 5-minute period at the end of each event.

Courtesy photo