Grand Champion steer price: $7,850

Adam Thompson’s 1,265-pound Grand Champion Market Beef steer brought a $7,850 premium Saturday at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Accurate Soils, Ag-Pro, AgriGold Hybrids, American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service, Baughman Farm Excavating, Bush Auto Place, CM Farms, Dave Campbell Insurance, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Auditor, Clinton County Board of Realtors, Collett Farms / Pioneer Seeds, Country View Pet Hospital / Dr. Jill Thompson, D&E Equipment Company, Daniels Show Steers, Diels Family, Farm Credit Services, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Durocs, LGSTX Services, Long’s Pharmacy, Lowe’s, MFA, Bill Marine Ford, Master Feed Mill in Wilmington, Merchants National Bank, Murphy Family, Murphy Farms, Paladin Transport, Peelle Law Offices, Peoples Bank, R.D. Holder Oil, Roger and Nicholas McKay, Sams Meats, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Brady and Donna Snyder, Sunrise Cooperative, Thompson Farms Show Feed, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, the Wilmington Lions Club, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

