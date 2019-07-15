Governor backs business tax deduction as budget talks go on

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio’s upcoming two-year budget should retain a business deduction that’s become a sticking point in ongoing negotiations.

Legislative leaders missed the June 30 deadline for approving the $69 billion spending plan and approved a 17-day temporary budget instead.

It’s unclear if they’re in position to pass the permanent budget by the new deadline Wednesday.

At issue is a $250,000 business tax deduction currently in state law. DeWine wants to keep the deduction. Fellow Republican House Speaker Larry Householder wants it reduced to $100,000, and to raise the 3 percent limit on income above $250,000.

Senate President Larry Obhof, also a Republican, would keep the $250,000 deduction but also raise the 3 percent limit.

DeWine said a “status quo” position on taxes gives businesses needed predictability.