Grand Champion turkey sells for $750

The Grand Champion turkey exhibited by Myah Jones of the New Vienna area garnered $750 at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services, Barger Property Services, Bronson Door Company, CM Farms, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mark and Rachel Duncan, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Nationwide Insurance Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, and the World Equestrian Center.

The Grand Champion turkey exhibited by Myah Jones of the New Vienna area garnered $750 at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services, Barger Property Services, Bronson Door Company, CM Farms, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mark and Rachel Duncan, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Nationwide Insurance Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, and the World Equestrian Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_grnd_turkey.jpg The Grand Champion turkey exhibited by Myah Jones of the New Vienna area garnered $750 at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services, Barger Property Services, Bronson Door Company, CM Farms, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mark and Rachel Duncan, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Nationwide Insurance Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, and the World Equestrian Center. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal