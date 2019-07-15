Rotary meets coffee shop owner

Robyn Morris, co-owner of Kairos Coffee in Wilmington, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant on Mondays.

Morris stated that in 2014, on a trip with Wilmington College students, they visited a coffee shop. The students stated they wanted a coffee shop like that in Wilmington. After much research, the Morrises opened a coffee shop in the strip mall near Papa John’s Pizza.

Morris stated it’s a family-run business dedicated to making quality coffee for everyone who loves to drink it. She said Kairos Coffee has a well-trained, dedicated staff, a variety of drinks on the menu, comfy seating, drive-thru service, free WiFi, charging stations at select tables, and mobile ordering. Morris also stated that all the coffee is purchased through Crimson Cup, which works with growers in South America to purchase quality coffee beans in the 7 to 9 range for beans. Kairos Coffee is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

From left are Robyn Morris, co-owner of Kairos Coffee, and Katherine Harrison-Tigar, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_IMG_0376.jpg From left are Robyn Morris, co-owner of Kairos Coffee, and Katherine Harrison-Tigar, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club Courtesy photo