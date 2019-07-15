Blan announces school-opening info

The following information should help you prepare for the start of what will be an exciting era for Blanchester Schools.

If you have difficulty getting in touch with your child’s school, please call the board office at 937-783-3523 and we will try to help.

Blanchester Local Schools will open Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 for the 2019-2020 school year, beginning their 165th year of service to the young people of the district.

All schools will be in session for a full day the first day. Lunch will be served in each cafeteria and students should be prepared to begin their studies.

The kindergarten students do a staggered start — half of the class will begin Thursday, Aug. 22 and NOT attend Friday, Aug. 23; the other half of the class will begin Friday, Aug. 23.

All kindergartners will attend Monday, Aug. 26. Your child’s teacher will let you know what day your child starts at your conference.

The following information will answer many questions; however, district residents may call their child’s school or the district office for clarification or further information.

Open houses

Middle School: Grades 6, 7 and 8 – Tuesday, August 13 — 5-6 p.m.

Intermediate School: Grades 4 and 5 –Tuesday, August 13 — 5-6 p.m.

Putman Elementary: Grades PS thru 3rd Tuesday, August 13 — 5:30-6:30 p.m.

High School: Grades 9 thru 12 Tuesday, August 13 – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Building info

Putman Elementary: Pre-kindergarten through 3rd grades, Jeri Earley, Principal, 783-2681.

Intermediate School: 4th and 5th grades, Marci Goodrich, Principal, 783-2040.

Middle School: 6th through 8th grades, Chris Smith, Principal, 783-3642.

HIgh School: 9th through 12th grades, Pandy McCarty, Principal; Jason Whitaker, Assistant Principal, 783-2461.

District personnel

Dean D. Lynch, Superintendent, 937-783-3523.

Raechel Purdon, Director of Instruction, 937-783-3523.

Kristin Unversaw, Director of Student Services, 937-783-2681

Barb Prater, Transportation Supervisor, 937-783-3714.

Dave Fangmeyer, Buildings & Grounds Supervisor, 937-783-3523.

Vanessa Swinderman Cafeteria Supervisor, 937-783-1212

Linda Falgner, District Nurse 937-783-2681

Registration

Registration of new students starts July 15, 2019 through the Board Office, 951 Cherry St., which will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A birth certificate, health records, academic records, parent driver’s license and proof of residency should be presented at the time of registration.

School breakfast & lunch

Prices for breakfast are: students, $1.75; adults, $2; reduced students, 30 cents

Prices for a “Class A” hot lunch are:

• Grades K thru 5, $3

• Grades 6 thru 12, $3.25

• Breakfast, $1.75

• Reduced lunch, 40 cents

• Reduced breakfast, 30 cents

• Adult lunch $3.75

• Adult breakfast $2

Free and reduced-price lunch forms will be sent home with students the first day of school. Applications requesting free or reduced-price lunches MUST be returned to the office of the principal before approval can be granted. New applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Specific questions concerning the cafeteria should be addressed to Vanessa Swinderman, Cafeteria Supervisor – 783-1212

Transportation info

School bus routes, stops and turns have changed very little from last year. Specific questions concerning transportation should be addressed to Barb Prater, Transportation Supervisor, at 783-3714.

School fees

Each school charges a fee for materials or workbooks that cannot be used by other children. The class fees for the 2019-2020 school year are: Kindergarten through 8th Grade — $20; Grades 9 thru 12 – According to schedule of classes. Specific questions concerning school fees should be addressed to the building principal.

Oaks students

Laurel Oaks student orientation: Aug. 15; all students Aug. 16

Bus to Laurel Oaks will depart from the high school at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Live Oaks student orientation: Aug. 15; all students Aug. 16

Scarlet Oaks student orientation: Aug. 15; all students Aug. 16.

