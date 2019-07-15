Doyle rewarded with $900 for top rabbit

The Grand Champion rabbit exhibited by Jayden Doyle of the Port William area earned $900 at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, American Showa, Bower Family Farms, Bush Auto Place, Diverse Building Solution, Emily Brautigam, Groves Tire & Service, LT Land Development, Master Feed Mill in Wilmington, Melvin Stone Company, No. 1 China Buffet, Rob’s Equipment, Skyline Chili in Wilmington, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, the Wilmington Lions Club, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal