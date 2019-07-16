Fairboard honors JD Equipment

The Clinton County Agricultural Society Board of Directors (Fairboard) chose JD Equipment Inc. as the business to be recognized and honored at the 2019 county fair. The award recognizes a business that has positively affected the Ag Society, fairgrounds, and fair activities. Accepting on behalf of JD Equipment from left are Ed Smith, Kayla Alexander Jones, Melissa Gerber Alexander, and Tim Alexander. The Fairboard earlier during fair week recognized former Clinton County commissioner and former Clinton County sheriff Patrick Haley as the individual honoree for 2019.

The Clinton County Agricultural Society Board of Directors (Fairboard) chose JD Equipment Inc. as the business to be recognized and honored at the 2019 county fair. The award recognizes a business that has positively affected the Ag Society, fairgrounds, and fair activities. Accepting on behalf of JD Equipment from left are Ed Smith, Kayla Alexander Jones, Melissa Gerber Alexander, and Tim Alexander. The Fairboard earlier during fair week recognized former Clinton County commissioner and former Clinton County sheriff Patrick Haley as the individual honoree for 2019. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_biz_honoree.jpg The Clinton County Agricultural Society Board of Directors (Fairboard) chose JD Equipment Inc. as the business to be recognized and honored at the 2019 county fair. The award recognizes a business that has positively affected the Ag Society, fairgrounds, and fair activities. Accepting on behalf of JD Equipment from left are Ed Smith, Kayla Alexander Jones, Melissa Gerber Alexander, and Tim Alexander. The Fairboard earlier during fair week recognized former Clinton County commissioner and former Clinton County sheriff Patrick Haley as the individual honoree for 2019. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal