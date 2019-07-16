WPD reports: Gun incident along Rombach; trail incidents investigated

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 10:49 a.m. on July 14, police were dispatched to a restaurant at the 1000 block of Rombach Avenue on the report of a white work van with a heavy-set white male driver who held a gun to a subject’s head who was seen driving in a tan car. While authorities were responding, units were advised the involved parties had departed westbound on Rombach in a white van and tan car. Units were advised the subject with the gun had gotten into the white van. While on Eastside Drive, a Sheriff’s deputy advised he located the white van and was preparing to stop it. The WPD confirmed with dispatch that all parties had departed from the restaurant. Units then responded to the parking lot of an Eastside Drive business. According to the report, contact was made with the vehicles and subjects. They identified themselves as a 55-year-old male working for a bail bond business and advised they were arresting a subject with a felony warrant. The male suspect was found to have an active warrant through the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy advised he was familiar with the 55-year-old, who advised he had notified dispatch a few days ago they were working in the area. “He advised today was unexpected and he did not have time to call ahead. He further advised they were monitoring a GPS tracker on the vehicle (the suspect) was in and were notified it was moving,” according to the report. Everything was found to be valid and units cleared, and the suspect was transported to Clearmont County.

• At 12:10 a.m. on July 14, police responded along with emergency services on the report of an unconscious male on the bike trail near the Mulberry Street entrance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a 45-year-old male who was sitting on the bike trail with his head between his legs; he was described as a little bit dazed and confused about what happened. A 66-year-old female who made the initial call said he was moaning. The WFD checked the male out, and he refused any further medical service. Later in the day, around 6:41 p.m., police responded to the report from an anonymous subject saying there were 10 subjects sitting on a mattress along the bike trail. Upon arrival, police made contact with two males — ages 55 and 28 — who advised they were “just resting from the heat.” The officer told them they would have to be gone by nightfall. The two acknowledged and left soon after.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a suspicious person report on High Street at 2:21 a.m. on July 8. The report indicates the suspect was trying to break into the vehicle of a 53-year-old female resident. According to the report, police seized a marijuana pipe and grinder, a “snort tube” with residue, a digital scale with residue, and a bag with hydrocodone residue.

• At 7:41 a.m. on July 8, a 32-year-old female reported that someone stole a bicycle from the porch at the 700 block of Rombach Avenue. She described the bike as a Crossfire that is blue and green BMX-style bicycle. She advised the only thing wrong with the bike is that there is a part missing on the seat which causes the seat to be loose and spin freely and slide up and down freely as well. Value of the bike is $79, according to the report.

• At 7:37 a.m. on July 8, a 41-year-old male stated that a 27-year-old male took his Cincinnati Reds backpack from his apartment on East Locust Street. The victim said that he allowed the suspect to stay with him a night on Friday, July 5. He advised that the suspect is “locked up in Hillsboro.” Police advised the caller they would keep an eye out for the suspect and ask about the bag if it’s located.

• At 12:55 p.m. on July 8, a company on South Nelson Avenue reported multiple items stolen. Items listed as stolen include a drill, a DeWalt reciprocating saw, and $1,030 worth of miscellaneous tools.

