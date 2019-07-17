Colonial Dames meet at Middle Run PBC

The Colonial Dames 17th Century Indian Trails Chapter enjoyed their July meeting on the grounds of Middle Run Primitive Baptist Church on July 13.

The members enjoyed a delightful program presented by the Ohio Society State President, Janice O’Neil. The presentation included information regarding the projects for the next two years, which include education of the 17th century to children in grades 3-5, Scholarship for Folds of Honor, and donation of a hand-carved Elizabethan era chair for the National Headquarters.

The meeting was followed by a historic marking of the Middle Run Primitive Baptist Church. The church was established in 1799 in Greene County and is the oldest church in the county.

Special guests included attendees from the Middle Run Primitive Baptist Church Preservation Association: Tim Lee, President and Acting Treasurer, Judy Dils, Vice President, and Greg Wulker, Historian.

A picnic on the front lawn was enjoyed after the dedication service just as the original church members did during their time.

From left are: Mary Ann VanTress; Leslie Holmes, Chaplain; Kay McIntire, Ohio Society Registrar & Chapter Vice President; Grace Yerian, Honorary Past State President; Susan Henry, Ohio Society Membership Chair & Chapter Recording Secretary; Janice O’Neil, Ohio Society State President; Kim Stackhouse, Ohio Society Corresponding Secretary, Chapter President & Historic Site Marking Chair; Nancy Bernard, Chapter Corresponding Secretary; Linda Lee, Ohio Society Heraldry & Coats of Arms Chair; Frances Sharp, Ohio Society Historic Site Marking Chair & Chapter Registrar; Yvonne Hiteshue, National Society Curator General, State Parliamentarian & Honorary Past State President; and Carolyn Jones Hall, National Chair of Conference Committees & Honorary Past State President. Not pictured is Kathy Foust, State Society Librarian. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_colonial-dames.jpg From left are: Mary Ann VanTress; Leslie Holmes, Chaplain; Kay McIntire, Ohio Society Registrar & Chapter Vice President; Grace Yerian, Honorary Past State President; Susan Henry, Ohio Society Membership Chair & Chapter Recording Secretary; Janice O’Neil, Ohio Society State President; Kim Stackhouse, Ohio Society Corresponding Secretary, Chapter President & Historic Site Marking Chair; Nancy Bernard, Chapter Corresponding Secretary; Linda Lee, Ohio Society Heraldry & Coats of Arms Chair; Frances Sharp, Ohio Society Historic Site Marking Chair & Chapter Registrar; Yvonne Hiteshue, National Society Curator General, State Parliamentarian & Honorary Past State President; and Carolyn Jones Hall, National Chair of Conference Committees & Honorary Past State President. Not pictured is Kathy Foust, State Society Librarian. Courtesy photo