City working to clean up property

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington began a court-approved clean-up of a residential property early Wednesday.

According to the city, officials posted a “48-Hour Notice of Abatement” on the front door of the residence at 92 Woodview Drive notifying the current resident(s) that, on Wednesday (July 20), “representatives of the City of Wilmington will be on site to take whatever action is reasonably necessary to remove and dispose of all accumulated junk and litter from the exterior premises of this property … which constitutes a junk yard as defined in Wil. City Ord. 1131.31. … The removal of items will begin on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at dawn, and will continue daily as needed, until the property is in compliance with Section 1729.02(a).”

The court order was filed in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas on June 20.

The scope of the job could be seen Wednesday morning when three city dump trucks, three front loaders, at least four city workers and one police officer were in the cul-de-sac — scooping up and removing truckloads of items for a job the city states may take upwards of two weeks to complete.

The property’s owners are listed as Ricky E. Hines and (the late) M. Irene Hines, according to the Clinton County Auditor’s site.

Only a small path allowed access to the back yard. The front of the Woodview property as the city began clean-up early Wednesday.