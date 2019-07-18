Wilmington police reports: Thefts; drug overdose

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:44 a.m. on July 10, police responded to a business on South South Street in reference to a theft complaint. A 39-year-old male advised that he observed a beige pickup truck with three subjects stealing his scrap metal. The male showed authorities a video of the subjects. According to the report, the video showed two subjects leave on foot and one gets into the vehicle then leaves. An officer then went to a metal fabricator in town and provided them with the vehicle info.

• At 7:43 p.m. on July 14, emergency services responded to the 400 block of Belmont Avenue for an unresponsive 26-year-old female possibly overdosing. Dispatch advised officers the caller said, “she ran out the back door” while they were en route. The female was discovered to still be at the residence in a bathroom. Emergency services gave the female Narcan and she responded. The squad told officers there was a needle on top of the dryer. Authorities found an uncapped hypodermic needle and a cigarette pack with small baggies of white powder. Police took the needle and powder.

• At 9:37 a.m. on July 10, a 60-year-old male reported that someone had broken the driver’s side mirror of his Ford pickup truck at his West Fulton Street residence. He advised that it was parked on the street at his house and it appeared that someone had “walked by and punched the mirror breaking out the glass.”

• At 3:21 p.m. on July 10, police responded to a theft report at an apartment complex on Brownberry Drive. According to the report, the bikes were stolen from a 35-year-old female resident. The bikes were a Genesis Assault 24-inch, a Mongoose Mack, and a Mongoose Excursion.

• At 10:25 p.m. on July 10, police received a report of a parked vehicle damaged and items inside vehicle were stolen. According to the report, the rear bumper and back windshield a 2002 Ford Mustang was damaged and $150 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The owner of the vehicle is a 54-year-old Xenia male. A 21-year-old male and 19-year-old female — both from Wilmington — are listed as suspects.

• At 1:21 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to a business on South South Street and spoke with a 47-year-old Middletown female who advised her ex — a 58-year-old Midland male — has been calling and texting her. She further advised her ex showed up at her work stalking her. She did not want to pursue charges but requested the incident be documented. Police explained to her how to obtain a restraining order.

• At 1:22 a.m. on July 11, Clinton Memorial Hospital reported that a 53-year-old male had reportedly been assaulted.

• At 7:07 a.m. on July 11, police responded to a restaurant on Rombach Avenue on the report a dog stuck in a vehicle. According to the report, the dog was deceased. The Dog Warden was called to remove the dog. The report does not contain a description of the vehicle nor what the suspected cause of death was.

• Police received a report of a theft from a store on Progress Way at 6:29 p.m. on July 11. Items listed as stolen include an air conditioner, a chain saw, puppy training pads, and a 24-pack of Mountain Dew.

• Police arrested a 48-year-old Blanchester male for alleged assault after responding to assist another agency at Clinton Memorial Hospital at 6:45 p.m. July 13. The report lists a 31-year-old Wilmington female as the victim.

• Police responded to a Westwynd Circle residence at 8:53 p.m. on July 14 on the report of a juvenile female receiving texts threatening physical violence. Police got in contact with the female subject sending the messages who told the police “it was just a prank and didn’t mean anything by it at all.” The mom contacted the victim’s father and apologized and advised this wouldn’t happen again.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_WPD-Badge-6.jpg