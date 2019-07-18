Muni court hands down jail sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 8 and July 12, 2019:

• Shai Bowen, 31, of Fairborn, child endangerment, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 11, 2019 to July 11, 2020, fined $2,075, assessed $270 court costs. Bowen must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license given to BMV for destruction. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, a left of center violation and an additional child endangerment charge were dismissed.

• David Lloyd, 24, of Blanchester, failure to comply, theft, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 39 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 11, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $405 court costs. Lloyd must write letters of apology to the victims and have no contact with the theft victim. Additional charges of criminal damages, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Tommy Maffey Jr., 30, receiving stolen property, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 270 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Richard Ross, 19, of Blanchester, failure to comply, sentenced to 30 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 11, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020, fine $500, assessed $135 court costs. Ross must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

• Christopher Conger, 27, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Conger must take part in supervised probation. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Melissa West, 21, of Sabina, menacing, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. West must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them or the incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges including complicity, going 80 in a 55 mph speed zone, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Schoen Wright, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 174 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Wright must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine.

• Joseph Funk, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Funk must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Vanessa Stanforth, 32, of Leesburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stanforth must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Connie Dunning, 58, of Wilmington, dangerous dog, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. An additional dangerous dog charge was dismissed.

• Ashley Lewis, 29, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lewis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalizer charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Crystal Batson, 30, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 28 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Shannon Grooms, 48, of New Vienna, two counts of theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $260 court costs. Grooms must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $117.62 in restitution.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-3.jpg

Variety of cases before Clinton County judge

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574