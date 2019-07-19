Partial results from 2019 fair

Recently released results from the 2019 Clinton County Fair are below and include results from Saturday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 9:
Sewing
Sewing Challenge Winners sponsored by: Settlemyre Seed Co. and Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center
Beginners, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Kensey Parker
Intermediate, 1st Jenna Hanlon
Advanced, 1st Anna Garnai, 2nd Carrie Robinson, 3rd Courtney Parker
Cooking Challenge Winners sponsored by: Chuck and Susan Morris, Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center,and The Clinton County Cookie Cutters 4H Club.
Beginners, 1st Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd Gabe Stewart, 3rd Mallory Thomason, 4th Kendall DeBold, 5th Wade Smith
Intermediate, 1st Leesha Cox, 2nd Jenna Hanlon
Advanced, 1st Allie Houseman
Woodworking
Measuring Up Juniors: 1st Cayden Smith, 2nd Kendall DeBold, 3rd Roy Riddle, 4th Cooper Dillon, 5th Cory Kidd, 6th Jenny Anderson
Measuring Up Seniors: 1st Cody Kidd, 2nd Mikayla Hatfield, 3rd Annell Prochow
Making the Cut Juniors: 1st Logan Miller
Nailing It Together: 1st Landon Dean, 2nd Dakota Collum, 3rd Kaleb Hughes
Finishing Up: 1st Jacob Ritchey, 2nd Shelby Robertson
Woodworking Master: 1st Tim Ritchey
Overall Woodworking: Tim Ritchey
Flowers and Vegetables
How does your garden grow: 1st – Carolyn Koch, 2nd-MayaAnn Murphy
OVERALL FLOWERS: Carolyn Koch
Grow your own vegetables: 1st- Warren Murphy
Growing with the seasons: Seniors1st – Jacob Lansing
Growing with the seasons: Juniors: 1st-Robert Harner, 2nd-Warren Murphy
Canning and Freezing: Senior- 1st Kaylashae Moore, 2nd- Allie Houseman
Canning and Freezing: Junior – 1st Maya Murphy
Crops
Corn Gallon: 1st- Courtney Parker, 2nd-Haley Dean, 3rd- Parker Dean, 4th-Nathan Vest, 5th – Dakota Zurface
Corn 3 stalks: 1st – Wade Smith, 2nd-Dakota Zurface
Hay Mixes: 1st-Charles Pell, 2nd-Ebon Louderback
Soybeans Gallon:1st- Wade Smith, 2nd-Dakota Zurface, 3rd-Haley Dean, 4th-Courtney Parker, 5th-Ebon Louderback, 6th-Parker Dean
Soybeans 5 stalk: 1st-Wade Smith, 2nd-Ebon Louderback, 3rd-Dakota Zurface
Specialty Crop: 1st-Wade Smith
Wheat Gallon: 1st-Courtney Parker, 2nd-Dakota Zurface5
OVERALL CROPS:
5 stalk soybeans: Wade Smith
Self Determined Crop Production: Ebon Louderback
CREATIVE ARTS
Senior Age
Chalk Carbon and Pigment: 1st- Noelle Robertson, 2nd – Madi Winkler, 3rd- Tony Wilens Mabry, 4th-David Vires, 5th- Alexis Roberts, 6th-Kaylashae Moore and Emma Rumpke
Fiber and Fabric: 1st Emma Rumpke
Paper: 1st-Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Kenzie Stinchcomb, 3rd-Delaney Warnock, 4th- Aylssa Hutchinson
Miscellaneous: 1st- Kaylashae Moore
Metal: 1st – Abbi Battrell
Natural Items: 1st-Alyssa Hutchinson, 2nd-Kaylashae Moore
OVERALL CREATIVE ARTS SENIOR AND STATE FAIR REPRESENTATIVE: Metal: Abbi Battrell, Self Determined – Kaylashae Moore
Creative Arts
Junior Age
Chalk Carbon and Pigment: 1st- Tess Pringnitz, 2nd-Rhyla Jordan, 3rd-Rory Jordan
Fiber and Fabric: 1st- Taylor Green, 2nd-Lynnea Dean
Glass: 1st-Karsyn Jamison, 2nd-Rhyla Jordan
Paper: 1st-Karsyn Jamison, 2nd-Hayden Hall, 3rd-Maya Murphy
OVERALL CREATIVE ARS JUNIOR AND STATE FAIR REPRESENTATIVE: Tess Pringnitz
Quilting
You Can Quilt: 1st-Lynn Rogers
STATE FAIR:
CREATIVE ARTS: Tess Pringnitz, QUILTS: Lynn Rogers, CREATIVE ARTS SELF DETERMINDED: Carson Jamison
PHOTOGRAPHY
Focus on Photography: 1st- Dylan Arnold, 2nd-Samantha Bowman, 3rd-Emily Arnold, 4th-Abbey Steed, 5th-Elijah Hall, 6th-Abi Earley.
Controlling the Image: 1st-Madison Highland
Mastering Photography: 1st-Claire Greenlees, 2nd-Delaney Miller, 3rd-Paiton Walker
Cake Decorating:
Beginner Junior: 1st-Addison Wright, 2nd-Briana Mobley, 3rd-Stanley Chesney, 4th-Karsyn Jamison, 5th-Tessa Potts, Audrey Wilson
Intermediate Junior: 1st-Flora Franek, 2nd-Aubrie Panette, 3rd-Taylor Green
Advanced Junior: 1st-Emma Riddle, 2nd-Lynnea Dean
Overall Cake Decorating Junior: Emma Riddle
SCRAPBOOKING
Scrapbooking Junior: 1st-Ava Nicely, 2nd-Carolyn Koch, , 3rd-Gracie Bowman, 4th-Raley Roark, 5th-Sarah Pell
Scrapbooking Senior: 1st-Nicholas Lansing, 2nd-Rachael Lowe, 3rd- Mikala Hatfield
Swine Breeding
HAMPSHIRE: December – 1st Haley Schneder; LANDRACE – GRAND CHAMPION – Jaden Snyder,
RESERVE CHAMPION – Luke Johnson; CHESTER WHITE: January – 1st Luke Johnson, 2nd – Wade Smith, 3rd – Jessie Stewart, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th – Devon Snyder; February – 1st Nathan Vest. GRAND CHAMPION – Luke Johnson RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith; BERKSHIRE: January – 1st Audrey Wilson, 2nd – Emery Pauley; February – 1st Carson Barton. GRAND CHAMPION – Audrey Wilson, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Carson Barton.
DUROC: December – 1st-Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Haley Schneder; February – 1st– Bryce Huffman, 2nd – Ryanne Newkirk,
GRAND CHAMPION – Kendall DeBold, RESERVE CHAMPION-Haley Schneder. HEREFORD: January- 1st – Wade Smith,
2nd-Preston Dixon, 3rd-Raley Roark, 4th-Tyler Curry. GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith, Reserve Grand Champion-Preston Dixon.
CROSSBREED GILT SHOW: December – 1st-McKinzey DeBord, January Class One:1st-Madison Curless, 2nd-Kaden Smith, 3rd-Kamrin DeBord, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th-Colton Smith, 6th-Samantha Achtermann. Class Two: January 1st-Kale Boeckmann, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Ethan Shepard, 4th – Holly Bernard, 5th-JD Duncan, 6th – Taylor Garringer. February-1st –Wade Smith, 2nd-Samantha Achtermann, 3rd-Samantha Woodruff, 4th-Audrey Wilson, 5th Zack Vest,
6th-Annell Prochnow.
RED WADDLE: January – 1st-Dakota Zurface, 2nd-Colton Smith. GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL-Wade Smith, RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL-Wade Smith. TAMWORTH: January – GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith.
POLAND CHINA: JANUARY 1ST-Madison Curless. SPOT: DECEMBER: 1ST-Wade Smith, 2nd-Sally Schafer, 3rd-McKinzey Debord. January-1st Haley Schneder, 2nd-Morgan Wiget, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord. February-1st Jaden Wilson-Barr.
GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Sally Schafer
YORKSHIRE: December- 1st McKinzey DeBord. January – 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Brody Fisher, 3rd-Mitchell Bean,
February – 1st-Raley Roark. GRAND CHAMPION – Gracee Stewart, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brody Fisher.
Class One Senior Division: 1st-Samantha Achtermann, 2nd-Madison Curless, 3rd-Nathan Vest, 4th-Annel Prochnow, 5th-Dakota Zurface.
Class Two Senior Division: 1st-Gracee Stewart, 2nd-Brody Fisher, 3rd-Mitchell Bean, 4th-Morgan Wiget, Kamrin DeBord, 6th-Zach Vest. OVERALL SENIOR SHOWMAN-Samantha Achtermann. Class Three Junior Division: 1st-Haley Schneder, 2nd-Jessee Stewart, 3rd-Devon Snyder, 4th-Kale Boeckmann, 5th-Jaden Snyder, 6th- Jayden Wilson-Barr. Class Four Jr. Division: 1st-Cayden Smith, 2nd-Ethan Shepherd, 3rd-Preston Dixon, 4th-Bryce Huffman, 5th-McKinzey DeBord. Class Five Jr. Division: 1st-Wade Smith, 2nd-Luke Johnson, 3rd- Samantha Woodruff, 4th- Tyler Curry, 5th-Audrey Wilson. Class Six Jr. Division: 1st-Kendall DeBold, 2nd-Emery Pauley, 3rd-Claire Wilson, 4th-Parker Dixon, 5th-Raley Roark. OVERALL JUNIOR SHOWMAN-Haley Schneder
Market Poultry Show
SINGLE FRYER
Class One: 1st-Ashley Doyle,, 2nd-Anna Malone, 3rd-Myah Jones, 4th-Ronald Florea
Class Two: 1st- Jozie Jones,2nd-Sydney Doyle, 3rd-Charles Florea, 4th-Ethan Shepherd, 5th –Wyatt Philpot, 6th-Darcie Zeckser
Class Three: 1st – Henry Hildebrandt, 2nd – William Hilderbrandt, 3rd – Brady Bergefurd, 4th- Jackson Doyle, 5th- Weston Knapp
Class Four: 1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd- Ava Hester, 3rd Anastasia Newberry, 4th-Hailey Fugate, 5th – Dirk Rinehart, 6th – Colton Doyle
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER 1st- Kaydence Beam
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER: Ava Hester
SINGLE ROASTER
Class One: 1st-Brooklyn Niemeyer, 2nd- Andrew Russell, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th-Logan Fugate, 5th- Nicole Longenecker
Class Two: 1st-Bradenna Arehart, 2nd-Timothy Ritchey, 3rd-Gregary Achtermann, 4th-Caidance Latham, 5th- Warren Murphy, 6th-Trey Brewer
Class Three: 1st – Aiden Philpot, 2nd –Anastasia Newberry, 3rd-MayaAnn Murphy, 4th-Orin Potts, 5th-Rylan Frommling
Class Four: 1st- Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Oliver McDermott, 3rd-Torie Potts, 4th-Eli Pell, 5th-Danika Gudorf, 6th-Josheph Firestone.
Class Five: 1st – Julianna Partee, 2nd- Weston Knapp, 3rd-Maxwell McDermott, 4th-Madison Gudorf, 5th-Tessa Potts,
6th-Jacob Ritchey
Class Six: 1st Levi Begley, 2nd-Mason Taylor, 3rd-Aidan Hester, 4th- Colton Doyle, 5th-Caitlyn Lakes, 6th- Charles Pell
Class Seven: 1st-Ronald Florea, 2nd-Charles Florea, 3rd-Myah Jones, 4th-Jackson Doyle, 5th-Sarah Pell, 6th – Owen Begley
Class Eight: 1st-William Hildebrandt, 2nd-Brady Bergefurd, 3rd-Kaydence Beam, 4th-Henry Hildebrandt, 5th-Emma Rumpke, 6th-James Rumpke
RESERVE CHANPION MEAT ROASTER – Brady Bergerfurd
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – William Hildebrandt
MEAT PEN OF THREE
Class One: 1st-Sydney Bennett, 2nd-Logan Fugate, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Oliver McDermott, 5th-MayaAnn Murphy,
6th – Anna Malone
Class Two: 1st-Isaak Adae, 2nd-Warren Murphy, 3rd-Wyatt Philpot, 4th-Charles Pell, 5th-Caitlyn Lakes
Class Three: 1st-Caidance Latham, 2nd-Trey Brewer, 3rd-Julianna Partee, 4th-Olivia Potts, 5th-Koltyn Hughes,
6th-Brooklyn Niemeyer
Class Four: 1st-Aidan Hester, 2nd – James Rumpke, 3rd-Emma Rumpke, 4th- Maxwell McDermott, 5th- Eli Pell, 6th- Shelby Robertson
Class Five: 1st-Bradenna Arehart, 2nd-Ava Hester, 3rd-Sarah Pell, 4th-Dirk Rinehart, 5th-Tessa Potts, 6th-Rylan Frommling
Class Six: 1st-Joseph Firestone, 2nd- Teddy Murphy III, 3rd-Levi Begley, 4th-Noelle Robertson, 5th- Gregary Achtermann,
6th- Orin Potts
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE: Joseph Fireston
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE: Bradenna Arehart
Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship
Class 2 Senior Age 18: 1st-Brighton Morris, 2nd-Ian Heeg
Class 3 Senior Age 17: 1st-Gracie McCarren, 2nd-Paris Eades, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Samantha Achtermann, 5th-Alexia Garen, 6th-Alexis Bowman
Class 4 Senior Age 16: 1st-Madison Gilbert, 2nd-Shelby Robertson, 3rd- Sarah Ross, 4th-Abby Spurling, 5th-Blake Williams, 6th-Paige Bryant
Class 5 Senior Age 15: 1st-Marci Ellis, 2nd-Gabbi Croghan, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4th-Caili Baumann, 5th- Paige Bowman, 6th- Haylee Wright
Class 6 Senior Age 16: 1st-Dakota Collom, 2nd-Samantha Bowman, 3rd-Shaleigh Duncan, 4th-Justin Arnold, 5th-Lexus Reiley, 6th-Ryan Vance
SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – Madison Gilbert
Class 7 Intermediate Age 13: 1st-Devon Snyder, 2nd- Jordan Collom, 3rd- Henry Hilderbrandt, 4th-Bradley Brown,
5th-Pheonix Rensing, 6th- Dylan Arnold.
Class 8 Intermediate 12: 1st- Kaydence Beam, 2nd- Kinzey DeBord, 3rd- Caleb Brown, 4th – Logan Fugate
INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMANS – Devon Snyder
Class 9 Junior Ages 10-11: 1st-Gracie Wallen, 2nd Emily Arnold, 3rd William Hilderbrandt, 4th Kayleigh Vance, 5th- Kevin Foster, 6th- Madison Taylor.
JUNIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – Gracie Wallen
Class 10 Beginner Ages 8-9: 1st- Macie Bowman, 2nd – Alexis Murphy
BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – Macie Bowman
2019 SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Madison Gilbert
2019 SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – Shelby Robertson
Goat Show
Meat Production Doe: 1st-Jaden Snyder, 2nd-Katie Curry, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Michael Streety, 5th-Kaiden Smith, 6th-Kinzey DeBordClass 2- Doe Kid 6-9 months old: 1st-Landree Stump, 2nd-Cloe Crumbley, 3rd-Cory Kidd, 4th-Taylor Colwell, 5th-Katie Curry, 6th-Alyssa McCuneClass 3-Doe Kid 9-12 months old: 1st –Kylie Price, 2nd-Emma Bryant, 3rd-Kaiden Smith, 4th- Taylor Colwell
OVERALL DOE KID DIVISION
Champion Doe Kid – Kylie Price
Reserve Champion Doe Kid – Jaden Snyder
Class 4 – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months old: 1st- Hailey Fugate, 2nd-Isabelle Coates, 3rd-Logan Fugate, 4th-Henry Carson, 5th-Noelle Robertson, 6th-Michael Streety
Class 5 – Intermediate Doe 16-20 Months old: 1st-Alyssa McCune,2nd-Taylor Baker, 3rd-Katie Curry, 4th-Logan Flint, 5th-Brian White, 6th- Kinzey DeBord
Class 6 Intermediate Doe 20-24 months old: 1st- Katie Curry, 2nd –Taylor Colwell, 3rd-Brooklyn Niemeyer, 4th-Cody Kidd
OVERALL INTERMEDIATE DOE DIVISION
Champion Intermediate Doe: Alyssa McCune
Reserve Champion Intermediate Doe: Hailey Fugate
Class 7 Senior Doe 24-36 months old: 1st -Kylie Price, 2nd-Nikita White, 3rd- Taylor Baker, 4th – Brian White, 5th – Tim Ritchey, 6th – Kinzey DeBord
Class 8 – Senior Doe 26 months plus: 1st-Alyssa McCune, 2nd-Julianna Partee, 3rd –Nikita White, 4th – Ashley Doyle, 5th- Cory Kidd, 6th – Teddy Murphy III
OVERALL SENIOR DOE DIVISION
Champion Senior Doe – Kylie Price
Reserve Champion Senior Doe – Nikita White
Class 9 Meat Production Doe Dam & Daughter: 1st – Alyssa McCune, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Brian White, 4th – Kinzey DeBord, 5th – Taylor Colwell
DAIRY GOATS:
Class 10 – Junior Kid Doe – born April of current year: 1st Caili Baumann, 2nd – Noelani Tangonan, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Lily Edwards
Class 11 – Intermediate Kid Doe – born in March of current year: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Kaylashae Moore, 3rd – Kennedy Moore
Class 12 – Dry Yearling Doe – under 2 years old, dry, never kidded: 1st – Kaylashae Moore, 2nd – Owen Begley, 3rd – Kennedy Moore, 4th – Levi Begley
Class 13 – Yearling Milker – under 2 years, freshened: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Lily Edwards
Class 14 – Milker – 2 years old and under 3 years old: 1st-Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Jacob Ritche, 3rd Kaylashae Moore, 4th – MacKenzie Osborn
Class 15 – Senior Milker – 3 years old and under 4 years old: 1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Levi Begley
Class 16 – Aged Milker – 4 years and older: 1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Kaylashae Moore, 3rd Kennedy Moore, 4th – MacKenzie Osborne
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Tim Ritchey
RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Caili Baumann
Class 17 – Dairy Goat Dam & Daughter: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Levi Begley, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Lily Edwards
BREEDING GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
Class 2 Senior – Heat 1:
Class 4 –Intermediate: 1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Taylor Baker, 4th Katie Curry, 5th – Michael Streety, 6th – Ava Hester
INTERMEDIATE BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – Jaden Snyder
Class 5 Junior: 1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Henry Carson
JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMANSHIP – Landree Stump
Class 6 Beginner: 1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Brian White, 4th – Jackson Meisterhans
BEGINNER BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN- Kaiden Smith
2019 BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Jaden Snyder
SENIOR OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – Hailey Fugate
JUNIOR OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – Jaden Snyder
Horse Show
Class 1: Good Grooming age 14-18 horse or pony: 1st- Breckin Harner, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Lani Mayer, 5th-Nicole Longenecker, 6th-Emma Malone.
Class 2: Good Grooming age 11-13 horse or pony: 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd-Kami Kile, 3rd-Danica Henderson, 4th-Kairi Hutchinson.
Class 3: Good Grooming age 8-10 horse or pony: 1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd Lovelyn Sweeney.
Class 4: English Hunt Seat Showmanship age 14-18-1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd-Lani Mayer, 4th-Adrian Jones, 5th-Anna Malone, 6th-Kaden Kimple.
Class 5: English Hunt Seat Showmanship age 11-13-1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Emma Kennard, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon, 4th-Danica Henderson.
Class 7 English Hunt Seat Showmanship Pony age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone.
Class 8 Miniature Horse Showmanship age 8-18-1st-Braylynn Malone, 2nd-Abbie Danku.
Class 9 Beginner Showmanship first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd-Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd-Lovelyn Sweeney.
Class 10 English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure age14-18- 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Dobyns, 4th-Anna Malone, 5th-Kayden Kimple, 6th-Adrian Jones. Class 11
English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure age 11-13-1st-Danica Henderson, 2nd-Jenna Hanlon, 3rd Kami Kile.
Class 13 English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure Pony age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone. Class 14 English Hunt Seat
Equitation age 14-18-1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Anna Malone, 5th-Kaden Kimple, 6th-Adrian Jones.
Class 15 English Hunt Seat Equitation age 11-13-1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Danica Henderson, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon.
Class 17 English Hunt Seat Equitation Pony age 8-19-1st-Emma Malone. Class 18 Beginner
Walk-Trot Pleasure-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.
Class 19 Beginner Walk-Trot Horsemanship-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18 – 1st- Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.
Class 20 Beginner Walk-Trot Ground Poles-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd-Kairi Hutchinson
Class 21 Beginner Walk-Trot Intro to Canter-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18- 1st-Kairi Hutchinson.
Class 22 Beginner Walk-Trot Barrels-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.
Class 23 Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Class-1st & 2nd Place winners in any Equitation Class-1st-Nicole
Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Kami Kile.
Class 24 Driving Class age 8-18- 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.
Class 25 Driving Reinsmanship age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.
Class 26 Driving Trail age 8-18 – 1st Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.
Class 27 Working Hunter Over Fences age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Jenna Hanlon, 5th-Adrian Jones.
Class 28 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 14-18 horse or pony 1st-Kaden Kimple, 2nd-Adrian Jones, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Anna Malone.
Class 29 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 8-13 horse or pony 1st-Jenna Malone.
Class 30 Cross Rails Jumping Class 30 12 to 18 age 8-18 1st-Danica Henderson.
Class 31 Hunter Hack age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Adrian Jones, 5th-Jenna Hanlon, 6th-Danica Henderson.
Class 32 Small Equine Hunter age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.
Class 33 Small Equine Jumper age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.
Class 34 English Dressage age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Danica Henderson, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon, 4th-Kaden Kimple, 5th-Kari Cragwall, 6th-Adrain Jones.
SHEILA SITES TROPHY-Anna Malone.
Class 37 Easy Gaited Showmanship- Western or English age 8-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.
Class 38 Western Horse Showmanship age 14-18 1st- Brooklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Lani Mayer, 4th-rody Fisher, 5th-Breckin Harner, 6th-Morgan Lefeld.
Class 39 Western Horse Showmanship age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile
Class 41 Western Pony Showmanship age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone
Class 42 Showmanship for Contesting & Driving age 8-18 1st-Kami Kile.
Class 43 Wayne Smith Memorial Championship Showmanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any showmanship class 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd- Kami Kile.
Class 44 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship age 14-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Brooklyn Dobyns.
Class 45 Trail Class horse or pony Western or English- age 8-18 1st- Danica Henderson, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brody Fisher, 4th – Addison Branham.
Class 47 Easy Gaited Pleasure Western or English age 8-18 1stMorgan Lefeld, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker
3rd-Addison Branham.
Class 48 Western Pleasure age 14-18 1st-Kor Kile, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Lani Mayer, 5th-Breckin Harner.
Class 49 Western Pleasure age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile.
Class 52 Ranch Pleasure horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld.
Class 53 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class horse or pony Western English Ranch age 8-18 1st- Kori Kile, 2nd –Danica Henderson, 3rd—Breckin Harner.
Class 54 Easy Gaited Equitation Western or English age 8-18 1st- Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.
Hopper Walker Easy Gaited Trophy – Nicole Longenecker.
Class 55 Western Horsemanship age 14-18 1st-Broklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Kori Kile, 4th-Breckin Harner, 5th- Lani Mayer, 6th- Morgan Lefeld.
Class 56 Western Horsemanship age 11-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Emma Kennard.
Class 58 Western Horsemanship Pony Age 8-18 1st- Emma Malone. Class 59 Ranch Riding horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Brody Fisher.
Class 60 Janet & Frank Fowler Memorial Horsemanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any horsemanship – Kami Kile.
Class 61 Barrel Racing age 14-18 1st-Brody Fisher.
Class 62 Barrel Racing age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd – Haylee Ilg.
Class 63 Pole Bending age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.
Class 64 Pole Bending age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd Haylee Ilg.
Class 65 Stakes Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.
Class 66 Stakes Race age 8-13 1st-Haylee Ilg.
Class 67 Keyhole Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.
Class 68 Keyhole Race age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Haylee Ilg. Ed Reed Trophy-Brody Fisher.
Feeder Calf Showmanship
Class One Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd- Annika Metcalfe, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th- Hayden Shumaker, 5th – Mallory Thomason, 6th – Cory Kidd
Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor-Robb & Emily Barton Family
Class Two Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd- Kole Justice, 3rd-Sydney Schneder, 4th- Isabelle Coats,
5th – Shelby Leaming, 6th – Jack Stingley
Junior Division Winner: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Clinton County Township Association
Class Three Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Emmie Danku, 2nd – Braxton Starkey
Intermediate Division Winner: Emmie Danku; Award Donor – Emmie Danku
Class Four Senior Division (ages 14&older): 1st – Haley Dean, 2nd- Delaney Schneder, 3rd – Abbie Danku, 4th – Alexis Rolfe, 5th – Anthony Mayer, 6th – Emily Quallen
Senior Division Winner: Haley Dean; Award Donor – Cox Printing
Showman of Showmen: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Lerch’s Barlot (Chair)
Class Five Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Cooper Dillon
Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers
Class Six Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Taylor Barton, 3rd – Hunter Shumaker, 4th – Kole Justice, 5th – Jack Stingley, 6th – Abi Earley
Junior Division Winner: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Buckley Brothers
Class Seven Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Liz Schiff, 2nd – Andrew Osborn, 3rd – Bella Earley, 4th – Braxton Starkey
Intermediate Division Winner: Liz Schiff; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers
Class Eight Senior Division (ages 14 & older): 1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Adam Thompson, 3rd – Ashleigh Osborn, 4th – Maggie Mathews, 5th – Haley Dean, 6th – Brighton Morris
Senior Division Winner: Delany Schneder; Award Donor-Buckley Brothers
Showman of Showmen: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Alexander Show Cattle (Tim & Melissa Alexander)
Sweepstakes Representative: Delaney Schneder; Award Donor-American Equipment Service
SHOWMANSHIP: SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP GROUP A: 1st- Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4th-Emily Quallen, 5th-Caili Baumann, 6th- Erin Wilson. INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Katelynn Whitt, 2nd-Chloe Barnes, 3rd-Kailyn Mason, 4th-Emmie Danku, 5th-Erin Drake, 6th- Taylor Baker. JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, 2nd-Ian Danku. BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP- Brian White.
Dairy Show –All breeds
Senior Two Year Old Cow: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, HOLSTEIN; 1st-Emily Quallen, 2nd-Calie Bauman, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4 th-Paige Bowman
JUNIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW:AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Paige Bowman; HOLSTEIN 1ST-Erin Wilson
SENIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, GUERNSEY: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, HOLSTEIN: 1ST Caili Baumann, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd Erin Wilson
AGED COW: BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen; HOLSTEIN: 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews; JERSEY- 1ST Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Caili Baumann.
SENIOR CHAMPIONS; ARYSHIRE: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Maggie Mathews, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Paige Bowman, Senior Three Year Old-Maggie Mathews. SENIOR CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews. GUERNSEY; Senior Three Year Old Cow-Shelby Leaming. SENIOR CHAMPION GUERNSEY – Shelby Leaming. HOLSTEIN: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Emily Quallen, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Erin Wilson, Senior Three Year Old Cow-Caili Baumann. SENIOR CHAMPION-HOLSTEIN – Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION – Erin Wilson. BEST UDDER COW-Erin Wilson.
SPRING HEIFER CALF- BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen, HOLSTEIN-1ST-Nikita White, 2nd-Maggie Mathews. WINTER HEIFER CALF: AYSHIRE 1ST-Erin Drake, HOLSTEIN-1st- Maggie Mathewes, 2nd- Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Emily Quallen, 4th-Noelani Tangonan, 5th-Destiny Waldron, 6th-Erin Wilson.
JERSEY 1ST-Erin Drake, 2nd-Ian Danku, 3rd-Abbie Danku, 4th-Emmie Danku. FALL HEIFER CALF:
AYRSHIRE 1ST- Paige Bowman; GUERNSEY 1ST- Ethan Gibson, HOLSTEIN 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews, 3rd-Chloe Barnes, 4th-Taylor Baker, 5th-Katelynn Whitt, 6th-Brian White. JERSEY-1ST Emmie Danku, 2nd-Elijah Danku. SUMMER YEARLING HEIFER: AYRSHIRE-1ST-Maggie Mathews, BROWN SWISS-1ST-Matthew O’Neill, HOLSTEIN-1ST- Cora Shattuck, 2nd-Paige Bowman, JERSEY-1ST-Kailyn Mason, MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST-Megan Honeycutt. SPRING YEARLING HEIFER-1ST-Alison Carson, 2nd-Paige Bowman.
JERSEY-1ST- Erin Wilson. WINTER YEARLING HEIFER: Guernsey-1st Shelby Leaming. FALL YEARLING HEIFER: BROWN SWISS-1ST-Emily Quallen. MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST- Megan Honeycutt.
JUNIOR CHAMPION: JUNIOR CHAMPION BROWN SWISS-Kailin Mason, Erin Drake. FALL HEIFER Calf-Guernsey- Ethan Gibson, FALL YEARLING HEIFER-GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming.
SUPREME CHAMPION/RESERVE CHAMPION COW – GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming, GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN-Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY-Kailyn Mason. SUPREME CHAMPION-Caili Baumann, RESERVE CHAMPION-Shelby Leaming.
Market Turkey Show
Bronze Hens
Class One: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Emma Malone, 4th – Darcie Zeckser
RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Hunter Wright
GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Shaleigh Duncan
White Hens
Class One: 1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Caitlyn Lakes, 3rd – Rylan Frommling, 4th- Charles Pell
Class Two: 1st – Ryan Lewis, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Mallory Thomason
Class Three: 1st JD Duncan, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Hailey Fugate, 4th – Kaylashae Moore
Class Four: 1st – Aidan Hester, 2nd –Cheyenne Reed, 3rd – Timothy Ritchey, 4th – Makayla Thomason
Class Five: 1st Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Ava Hester
RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN: Myah Jones
RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Jozie Jones
GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Myah Jones
Bronze Toms
Class One: 1st – Haylee Wright, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Haylee Wright
Class Two: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Jacob Ritchey, 3rd – Jacob Ritchey
RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Haylee Wright
GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Shaleigh Duncan
White Toms
Class One: 1st – Emma Malone, 2nd – Rylan Frommling, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes
Class Two: 1st – Evan Stewart, 2nd – Charles Pell
Class Three: 1st – Hailey Fugate, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Logan Fugate, 4th – Mallory Thomason
Class Four: 1st – JD Duncan, 2nd – Timothy Ritchey, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Cheyenne Reed
Class Five: 1st – Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd- Aidan Hester
RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Jozie Jones
GRAND CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Myah Jones
RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Jozie Jones
GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Myah Jones
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones