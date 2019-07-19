Partial results from 2019 fair

Recently released results from the 2019 Clinton County Fair are below and include results from Saturday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 9:

Sewing

Sewing Challenge Winners sponsored by: Settlemyre Seed Co. and Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center

Beginners, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Kensey Parker

Intermediate, 1st Jenna Hanlon

Advanced, 1st Anna Garnai, 2nd Carrie Robinson, 3rd Courtney Parker

Cooking Challenge Winners sponsored by: Chuck and Susan Morris, Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center,and The Clinton County Cookie Cutters 4H Club.

Beginners, 1st Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd Gabe Stewart, 3rd Mallory Thomason, 4th Kendall DeBold, 5th Wade Smith

Intermediate, 1st Leesha Cox, 2nd Jenna Hanlon

Advanced, 1st Allie Houseman

Woodworking

Measuring Up Juniors: 1st Cayden Smith, 2nd Kendall DeBold, 3rd Roy Riddle, 4th Cooper Dillon, 5th Cory Kidd, 6th Jenny Anderson

Measuring Up Seniors: 1st Cody Kidd, 2nd Mikayla Hatfield, 3rd Annell Prochow

Making the Cut Juniors: 1st Logan Miller

Nailing It Together: 1st Landon Dean, 2nd Dakota Collum, 3rd Kaleb Hughes

Finishing Up: 1st Jacob Ritchey, 2nd Shelby Robertson

Woodworking Master: 1st Tim Ritchey

Overall Woodworking: Tim Ritchey

Flowers and Vegetables

How does your garden grow: 1st – Carolyn Koch, 2nd-MayaAnn Murphy

OVERALL FLOWERS: Carolyn Koch

Grow your own vegetables: 1st- Warren Murphy

Growing with the seasons: Seniors1st – Jacob Lansing

Growing with the seasons: Juniors: 1st-Robert Harner, 2nd-Warren Murphy

Canning and Freezing: Senior- 1st Kaylashae Moore, 2nd- Allie Houseman

Canning and Freezing: Junior – 1st Maya Murphy

Crops

Corn Gallon: 1st- Courtney Parker, 2nd-Haley Dean, 3rd- Parker Dean, 4th-Nathan Vest, 5th – Dakota Zurface

Corn 3 stalks: 1st – Wade Smith, 2nd-Dakota Zurface

Hay Mixes: 1st-Charles Pell, 2nd-Ebon Louderback

Soybeans Gallon:1st- Wade Smith, 2nd-Dakota Zurface, 3rd-Haley Dean, 4th-Courtney Parker, 5th-Ebon Louderback, 6th-Parker Dean

Soybeans 5 stalk: 1st-Wade Smith, 2nd-Ebon Louderback, 3rd-Dakota Zurface

Specialty Crop: 1st-Wade Smith

Wheat Gallon: 1st-Courtney Parker, 2nd-Dakota Zurface5

OVERALL CROPS:

5 stalk soybeans: Wade Smith

Self Determined Crop Production: Ebon Louderback

CREATIVE ARTS

Senior Age

Chalk Carbon and Pigment: 1st- Noelle Robertson, 2nd – Madi Winkler, 3rd- Tony Wilens Mabry, 4th-David Vires, 5th- Alexis Roberts, 6th-Kaylashae Moore and Emma Rumpke

Fiber and Fabric: 1st Emma Rumpke

Paper: 1st-Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Kenzie Stinchcomb, 3rd-Delaney Warnock, 4th- Aylssa Hutchinson

Miscellaneous: 1st- Kaylashae Moore

Metal: 1st – Abbi Battrell

Natural Items: 1st-Alyssa Hutchinson, 2nd-Kaylashae Moore

OVERALL CREATIVE ARTS SENIOR AND STATE FAIR REPRESENTATIVE: Metal: Abbi Battrell, Self Determined – Kaylashae Moore

Creative Arts

Junior Age

Chalk Carbon and Pigment: 1st- Tess Pringnitz, 2nd-Rhyla Jordan, 3rd-Rory Jordan

Fiber and Fabric: 1st- Taylor Green, 2nd-Lynnea Dean

Glass: 1st-Karsyn Jamison, 2nd-Rhyla Jordan

Paper: 1st-Karsyn Jamison, 2nd-Hayden Hall, 3rd-Maya Murphy

OVERALL CREATIVE ARS JUNIOR AND STATE FAIR REPRESENTATIVE: Tess Pringnitz

Quilting

You Can Quilt: 1st-Lynn Rogers

STATE FAIR:

CREATIVE ARTS: Tess Pringnitz, QUILTS: Lynn Rogers, CREATIVE ARTS SELF DETERMINDED: Carson Jamison

PHOTOGRAPHY

Focus on Photography: 1st- Dylan Arnold, 2nd-Samantha Bowman, 3rd-Emily Arnold, 4th-Abbey Steed, 5th-Elijah Hall, 6th-Abi Earley.

Controlling the Image: 1st-Madison Highland

Mastering Photography: 1st-Claire Greenlees, 2nd-Delaney Miller, 3rd-Paiton Walker

Cake Decorating:

Beginner Junior: 1st-Addison Wright, 2nd-Briana Mobley, 3rd-Stanley Chesney, 4th-Karsyn Jamison, 5th-Tessa Potts, Audrey Wilson

Intermediate Junior: 1st-Flora Franek, 2nd-Aubrie Panette, 3rd-Taylor Green

Advanced Junior: 1st-Emma Riddle, 2nd-Lynnea Dean

Overall Cake Decorating Junior: Emma Riddle

SCRAPBOOKING

Scrapbooking Junior: 1st-Ava Nicely, 2nd-Carolyn Koch, , 3rd-Gracie Bowman, 4th-Raley Roark, 5th-Sarah Pell

Scrapbooking Senior: 1st-Nicholas Lansing, 2nd-Rachael Lowe, 3rd- Mikala Hatfield

COOKING CHALLENGE

Beginner: 1st-Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd-Gabe Stewart, 3rd-Mallory Thomason, 4th-Kendall DeBold, 5th-Wade Smith

Intermediate: 1st-Leesha Cox, 2nd-Jenna Hanlon

Advanced: 1st-Allie Houseman

SEWING CHALLENGE

Beginner: 1st-Addison Swope, 2nd-Kensey Parker

Intermediate: 1st-Jenna Hanlon

Advanced: 1st-Anna Garnai, 2nd-Carrie Robinson, 3rd-Courtney Parker

Swine Breeding

HAMPSHIRE: December – 1st Haley Schneder; LANDRACE – GRAND CHAMPION – Jaden Snyder,

RESERVE CHAMPION – Luke Johnson; CHESTER WHITE: January – 1st Luke Johnson, 2nd – Wade Smith, 3rd – Jessie Stewart, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th – Devon Snyder; February – 1st Nathan Vest. GRAND CHAMPION – Luke Johnson RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith; BERKSHIRE: January – 1st Audrey Wilson, 2nd – Emery Pauley; February – 1st Carson Barton. GRAND CHAMPION – Audrey Wilson, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Carson Barton.

DUROC: December – 1st-Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Haley Schneder; February – 1st– Bryce Huffman, 2nd – Ryanne Newkirk,

GRAND CHAMPION – Kendall DeBold, RESERVE CHAMPION-Haley Schneder. HEREFORD: January- 1st – Wade Smith,

2nd-Preston Dixon, 3rd-Raley Roark, 4th-Tyler Curry. GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith, Reserve Grand Champion-Preston Dixon.

CROSSBREED GILT SHOW: December – 1st-McKinzey DeBord, January Class One:1st-Madison Curless, 2nd-Kaden Smith, 3rd-Kamrin DeBord, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th-Colton Smith, 6th-Samantha Achtermann. Class Two: January 1st-Kale Boeckmann, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Ethan Shepard, 4th – Holly Bernard, 5th-JD Duncan, 6th – Taylor Garringer. February-1st –Wade Smith, 2nd-Samantha Achtermann, 3rd-Samantha Woodruff, 4th-Audrey Wilson, 5th Zack Vest,

6th-Annell Prochnow.

RED WADDLE: January – 1st-Dakota Zurface, 2nd-Colton Smith. GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL-Wade Smith, RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL-Wade Smith. TAMWORTH: January – GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith.

POLAND CHINA: JANUARY 1ST-Madison Curless. SPOT: DECEMBER: 1ST-Wade Smith, 2nd-Sally Schafer, 3rd-McKinzey Debord. January-1st Haley Schneder, 2nd-Morgan Wiget, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord. February-1st Jaden Wilson-Barr.

GRAND CHAMPION – Wade Smith, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Sally Schafer

YORKSHIRE: December- 1st McKinzey DeBord. January – 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Brody Fisher, 3rd-Mitchell Bean,

February – 1st-Raley Roark. GRAND CHAMPION – Gracee Stewart, RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brody Fisher.

Class One Senior Division: 1st-Samantha Achtermann, 2nd-Madison Curless, 3rd-Nathan Vest, 4th-Annel Prochnow, 5th-Dakota Zurface.

Class Two Senior Division: 1st-Gracee Stewart, 2nd-Brody Fisher, 3rd-Mitchell Bean, 4th-Morgan Wiget, Kamrin DeBord, 6th-Zach Vest. OVERALL SENIOR SHOWMAN-Samantha Achtermann. Class Three Junior Division: 1st-Haley Schneder, 2nd-Jessee Stewart, 3rd-Devon Snyder, 4th-Kale Boeckmann, 5th-Jaden Snyder, 6th- Jayden Wilson-Barr. Class Four Jr. Division: 1st-Cayden Smith, 2nd-Ethan Shepherd, 3rd-Preston Dixon, 4th-Bryce Huffman, 5th-McKinzey DeBord. Class Five Jr. Division: 1st-Wade Smith, 2nd-Luke Johnson, 3rd- Samantha Woodruff, 4th- Tyler Curry, 5th-Audrey Wilson. Class Six Jr. Division: 1st-Kendall DeBold, 2nd-Emery Pauley, 3rd-Claire Wilson, 4th-Parker Dixon, 5th-Raley Roark. OVERALL JUNIOR SHOWMAN-Haley Schneder

Market Poultry Show

SINGLE FRYER

Class One: 1st-Ashley Doyle,, 2nd-Anna Malone, 3rd-Myah Jones, 4th-Ronald Florea

Class Two: 1st- Jozie Jones,2nd-Sydney Doyle, 3rd-Charles Florea, 4th-Ethan Shepherd, 5th –Wyatt Philpot, 6th-Darcie Zeckser

Class Three: 1st – Henry Hildebrandt, 2nd – William Hilderbrandt, 3rd – Brady Bergefurd, 4th- Jackson Doyle, 5th- Weston Knapp

Class Four: 1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd- Ava Hester, 3rd Anastasia Newberry, 4th-Hailey Fugate, 5th – Dirk Rinehart, 6th – Colton Doyle

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER 1st- Kaydence Beam

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER: Ava Hester

SINGLE ROASTER

Class One: 1st-Brooklyn Niemeyer, 2nd- Andrew Russell, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th-Logan Fugate, 5th- Nicole Longenecker

Class Two: 1st-Bradenna Arehart, 2nd-Timothy Ritchey, 3rd-Gregary Achtermann, 4th-Caidance Latham, 5th- Warren Murphy, 6th-Trey Brewer

Class Three: 1st – Aiden Philpot, 2nd –Anastasia Newberry, 3rd-MayaAnn Murphy, 4th-Orin Potts, 5th-Rylan Frommling

Class Four: 1st- Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Oliver McDermott, 3rd-Torie Potts, 4th-Eli Pell, 5th-Danika Gudorf, 6th-Josheph Firestone.

Class Five: 1st – Julianna Partee, 2nd- Weston Knapp, 3rd-Maxwell McDermott, 4th-Madison Gudorf, 5th-Tessa Potts,

6th-Jacob Ritchey

Class Six: 1st Levi Begley, 2nd-Mason Taylor, 3rd-Aidan Hester, 4th- Colton Doyle, 5th-Caitlyn Lakes, 6th- Charles Pell

Class Seven: 1st-Ronald Florea, 2nd-Charles Florea, 3rd-Myah Jones, 4th-Jackson Doyle, 5th-Sarah Pell, 6th – Owen Begley

Class Eight: 1st-William Hildebrandt, 2nd-Brady Bergefurd, 3rd-Kaydence Beam, 4th-Henry Hildebrandt, 5th-Emma Rumpke, 6th-James Rumpke

RESERVE CHANPION MEAT ROASTER – Brady Bergerfurd

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – William Hildebrandt

MEAT PEN OF THREE

Class One: 1st-Sydney Bennett, 2nd-Logan Fugate, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Oliver McDermott, 5th-MayaAnn Murphy,

6th – Anna Malone

Class Two: 1st-Isaak Adae, 2nd-Warren Murphy, 3rd-Wyatt Philpot, 4th-Charles Pell, 5th-Caitlyn Lakes

Class Three: 1st-Caidance Latham, 2nd-Trey Brewer, 3rd-Julianna Partee, 4th-Olivia Potts, 5th-Koltyn Hughes,

6th-Brooklyn Niemeyer

Class Four: 1st-Aidan Hester, 2nd – James Rumpke, 3rd-Emma Rumpke, 4th- Maxwell McDermott, 5th- Eli Pell, 6th- Shelby Robertson

Class Five: 1st-Bradenna Arehart, 2nd-Ava Hester, 3rd-Sarah Pell, 4th-Dirk Rinehart, 5th-Tessa Potts, 6th-Rylan Frommling

Class Six: 1st-Joseph Firestone, 2nd- Teddy Murphy III, 3rd-Levi Begley, 4th-Noelle Robertson, 5th- Gregary Achtermann,

6th- Orin Potts

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE: Joseph Fireston

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE: Bradenna Arehart

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship

Class 2 Senior Age 18: 1st-Brighton Morris, 2nd-Ian Heeg

Class 3 Senior Age 17: 1st-Gracie McCarren, 2nd-Paris Eades, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Samantha Achtermann, 5th-Alexia Garen, 6th-Alexis Bowman

Class 4 Senior Age 16: 1st-Madison Gilbert, 2nd-Shelby Robertson, 3rd- Sarah Ross, 4th-Abby Spurling, 5th-Blake Williams, 6th-Paige Bryant

Class 5 Senior Age 15: 1st-Marci Ellis, 2nd-Gabbi Croghan, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4th-Caili Baumann, 5th- Paige Bowman, 6th- Haylee Wright

Class 6 Senior Age 16: 1st-Dakota Collom, 2nd-Samantha Bowman, 3rd-Shaleigh Duncan, 4th-Justin Arnold, 5th-Lexus Reiley, 6th-Ryan Vance

SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – Madison Gilbert

Class 7 Intermediate Age 13: 1st-Devon Snyder, 2nd- Jordan Collom, 3rd- Henry Hilderbrandt, 4th-Bradley Brown,

5th-Pheonix Rensing, 6th- Dylan Arnold.

Class 8 Intermediate 12: 1st- Kaydence Beam, 2nd- Kinzey DeBord, 3rd- Caleb Brown, 4th – Logan Fugate

INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMANS – Devon Snyder

Class 9 Junior Ages 10-11: 1st-Gracie Wallen, 2nd Emily Arnold, 3rd William Hilderbrandt, 4th Kayleigh Vance, 5th- Kevin Foster, 6th- Madison Taylor.

JUNIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – Gracie Wallen

Class 10 Beginner Ages 8-9: 1st- Macie Bowman, 2nd – Alexis Murphy

BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – Macie Bowman

2019 SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Madison Gilbert

2019 SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – Shelby Robertson

Goat Show

Meat Production Doe: 1st-Jaden Snyder, 2nd-Katie Curry, 3rd-Hailey Fugate, 4th-Michael Streety, 5th-Kaiden Smith, 6th-Kinzey DeBordClass 2- Doe Kid 6-9 months old: 1st-Landree Stump, 2nd-Cloe Crumbley, 3rd-Cory Kidd, 4th-Taylor Colwell, 5th-Katie Curry, 6th-Alyssa McCuneClass 3-Doe Kid 9-12 months old: 1st –Kylie Price, 2nd-Emma Bryant, 3rd-Kaiden Smith, 4th- Taylor Colwell

OVERALL DOE KID DIVISION

Champion Doe Kid – Kylie Price

Reserve Champion Doe Kid – Jaden Snyder

Class 4 – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months old: 1st- Hailey Fugate, 2nd-Isabelle Coates, 3rd-Logan Fugate, 4th-Henry Carson, 5th-Noelle Robertson, 6th-Michael Streety

Class 5 – Intermediate Doe 16-20 Months old: 1st-Alyssa McCune,2nd-Taylor Baker, 3rd-Katie Curry, 4th-Logan Flint, 5th-Brian White, 6th- Kinzey DeBord

Class 6 Intermediate Doe 20-24 months old: 1st- Katie Curry, 2nd –Taylor Colwell, 3rd-Brooklyn Niemeyer, 4th-Cody Kidd

OVERALL INTERMEDIATE DOE DIVISION

Champion Intermediate Doe: Alyssa McCune

Reserve Champion Intermediate Doe: Hailey Fugate

Class 7 Senior Doe 24-36 months old: 1st -Kylie Price, 2nd-Nikita White, 3rd- Taylor Baker, 4th – Brian White, 5th – Tim Ritchey, 6th – Kinzey DeBord

Class 8 – Senior Doe 26 months plus: 1st-Alyssa McCune, 2nd-Julianna Partee, 3rd –Nikita White, 4th – Ashley Doyle, 5th- Cory Kidd, 6th – Teddy Murphy III

OVERALL SENIOR DOE DIVISION

Champion Senior Doe – Kylie Price

Reserve Champion Senior Doe – Nikita White

Class 9 Meat Production Doe Dam & Daughter: 1st – Alyssa McCune, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Brian White, 4th – Kinzey DeBord, 5th – Taylor Colwell

DAIRY GOATS:

Class 10 – Junior Kid Doe – born April of current year: 1st Caili Baumann, 2nd – Noelani Tangonan, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Lily Edwards

Class 11 – Intermediate Kid Doe – born in March of current year: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Kaylashae Moore, 3rd – Kennedy Moore

Class 12 – Dry Yearling Doe – under 2 years old, dry, never kidded: 1st – Kaylashae Moore, 2nd – Owen Begley, 3rd – Kennedy Moore, 4th – Levi Begley

Class 13 – Yearling Milker – under 2 years, freshened: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Lily Edwards

Class 14 – Milker – 2 years old and under 3 years old: 1st-Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Jacob Ritche, 3rd Kaylashae Moore, 4th – MacKenzie Osborn

Class 15 – Senior Milker – 3 years old and under 4 years old: 1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Levi Begley

Class 16 – Aged Milker – 4 years and older: 1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Kaylashae Moore, 3rd Kennedy Moore, 4th – MacKenzie Osborne

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Tim Ritchey

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Caili Baumann

Class 17 – Dairy Goat Dam & Daughter: 1st – Tim Ritchey, 2nd – Levi Begley, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Lily Edwards

BREEDING GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Class 2 Senior – Heat 1:

Class 4 –Intermediate: 1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Taylor Baker, 4th Katie Curry, 5th – Michael Streety, 6th – Ava Hester

INTERMEDIATE BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – Jaden Snyder

Class 5 Junior: 1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Henry Carson

JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMANSHIP – Landree Stump

Class 6 Beginner: 1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Brian White, 4th – Jackson Meisterhans

BEGINNER BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN- Kaiden Smith

2019 BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Jaden Snyder

SENIOR OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – Hailey Fugate

JUNIOR OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – Jaden Snyder

Horse Show

Class 1: Good Grooming age 14-18 horse or pony: 1st- Breckin Harner, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Lani Mayer, 5th-Nicole Longenecker, 6th-Emma Malone.

Class 2: Good Grooming age 11-13 horse or pony: 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd-Kami Kile, 3rd-Danica Henderson, 4th-Kairi Hutchinson.

Class 3: Good Grooming age 8-10 horse or pony: 1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd Lovelyn Sweeney.

Class 4: English Hunt Seat Showmanship age 14-18-1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd-Lani Mayer, 4th-Adrian Jones, 5th-Anna Malone, 6th-Kaden Kimple.

Class 5: English Hunt Seat Showmanship age 11-13-1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Emma Kennard, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon, 4th-Danica Henderson.

Class 7 English Hunt Seat Showmanship Pony age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone.

Class 8 Miniature Horse Showmanship age 8-18-1st-Braylynn Malone, 2nd-Abbie Danku.

Class 9 Beginner Showmanship first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd-Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd-Lovelyn Sweeney.

Class 10 English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure age14-18- 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Dobyns, 4th-Anna Malone, 5th-Kayden Kimple, 6th-Adrian Jones. Class 11

English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure age 11-13-1st-Danica Henderson, 2nd-Jenna Hanlon, 3rd Kami Kile.

Class 13 English Hunt Seat & Saddle seat Pleasure Pony age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone. Class 14 English Hunt Seat

Equitation age 14-18-1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Anna Malone, 5th-Kaden Kimple, 6th-Adrian Jones.

Class 15 English Hunt Seat Equitation age 11-13-1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Danica Henderson, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon.

Class 17 English Hunt Seat Equitation Pony age 8-19-1st-Emma Malone. Class 18 Beginner

Walk-Trot Pleasure-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.

Class 19 Beginner Walk-Trot Horsemanship-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18 – 1st- Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.

Class 20 Beginner Walk-Trot Ground Poles-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Hailey Brock, 2nd-Kairi Hutchinson

Class 21 Beginner Walk-Trot Intro to Canter-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18- 1st-Kairi Hutchinson.

Class 22 Beginner Walk-Trot Barrels-first or second year-horse or pony-English or Western age 8-18-1st-Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd-Hailey Brock.

Class 23 Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Class-1st & 2nd Place winners in any Equitation Class-1st-Nicole

Longenecker, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Kami Kile.

Class 24 Driving Class age 8-18- 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 25 Driving Reinsmanship age 8-18-1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 26 Driving Trail age 8-18 – 1st Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 27 Working Hunter Over Fences age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Jenna Hanlon, 5th-Adrian Jones.

Class 28 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 14-18 horse or pony 1st-Kaden Kimple, 2nd-Adrian Jones, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Anna Malone.

Class 29 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 8-13 horse or pony 1st-Jenna Malone.

Class 30 Cross Rails Jumping Class 30 12 to 18 age 8-18 1st-Danica Henderson.

Class 31 Hunter Hack age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Adrian Jones, 5th-Jenna Hanlon, 6th-Danica Henderson.

Class 32 Small Equine Hunter age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 33 Small Equine Jumper age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 34 English Dressage age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Danica Henderson, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon, 4th-Kaden Kimple, 5th-Kari Cragwall, 6th-Adrain Jones.

SHEILA SITES TROPHY-Anna Malone.

Class 37 Easy Gaited Showmanship- Western or English age 8-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.

Class 38 Western Horse Showmanship age 14-18 1st- Brooklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Lani Mayer, 4th-rody Fisher, 5th-Breckin Harner, 6th-Morgan Lefeld.

Class 39 Western Horse Showmanship age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile

Class 41 Western Pony Showmanship age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone

Class 42 Showmanship for Contesting & Driving age 8-18 1st-Kami Kile.

Class 43 Wayne Smith Memorial Championship Showmanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any showmanship class 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd- Kami Kile.

Class 44 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship age 14-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Brooklyn Dobyns.

Class 45 Trail Class horse or pony Western or English- age 8-18 1st- Danica Henderson, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brody Fisher, 4th – Addison Branham.

Class 47 Easy Gaited Pleasure Western or English age 8-18 1stMorgan Lefeld, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker

3rd-Addison Branham.

Class 48 Western Pleasure age 14-18 1st-Kor Kile, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Lani Mayer, 5th-Breckin Harner.

Class 49 Western Pleasure age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile.

Class 52 Ranch Pleasure horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld.

Class 53 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class horse or pony Western English Ranch age 8-18 1st- Kori Kile, 2nd –Danica Henderson, 3rd—Breckin Harner.

Class 54 Easy Gaited Equitation Western or English age 8-18 1st- Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.

Hopper Walker Easy Gaited Trophy – Nicole Longenecker.

Class 55 Western Horsemanship age 14-18 1st-Broklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Kori Kile, 4th-Breckin Harner, 5th- Lani Mayer, 6th- Morgan Lefeld.

Class 56 Western Horsemanship age 11-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Emma Kennard.

Class 58 Western Horsemanship Pony Age 8-18 1st- Emma Malone. Class 59 Ranch Riding horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Brody Fisher.

Class 60 Janet & Frank Fowler Memorial Horsemanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any horsemanship – Kami Kile.

Class 61 Barrel Racing age 14-18 1st-Brody Fisher.

Class 62 Barrel Racing age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd – Haylee Ilg.

Class 63 Pole Bending age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 64 Pole Bending age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd Haylee Ilg.

Class 65 Stakes Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 66 Stakes Race age 8-13 1st-Haylee Ilg.

Class 67 Keyhole Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 68 Keyhole Race age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Haylee Ilg. Ed Reed Trophy-Brody Fisher.

Feeder Calf Showmanship

Class One Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd- Annika Metcalfe, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th- Hayden Shumaker, 5th – Mallory Thomason, 6th – Cory Kidd

Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor-Robb & Emily Barton Family

Class Two Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd- Kole Justice, 3rd-Sydney Schneder, 4th- Isabelle Coats,

5th – Shelby Leaming, 6th – Jack Stingley

Junior Division Winner: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Clinton County Township Association

Class Three Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Emmie Danku, 2nd – Braxton Starkey

Intermediate Division Winner: Emmie Danku; Award Donor – Emmie Danku

Class Four Senior Division (ages 14&older): 1st – Haley Dean, 2nd- Delaney Schneder, 3rd – Abbie Danku, 4th – Alexis Rolfe, 5th – Anthony Mayer, 6th – Emily Quallen

Senior Division Winner: Haley Dean; Award Donor – Cox Printing

Showman of Showmen: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Lerch’s Barlot (Chair)

Class Five Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Cooper Dillon

Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers

Class Six Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Taylor Barton, 3rd – Hunter Shumaker, 4th – Kole Justice, 5th – Jack Stingley, 6th – Abi Earley

Junior Division Winner: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Buckley Brothers

Class Seven Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Liz Schiff, 2nd – Andrew Osborn, 3rd – Bella Earley, 4th – Braxton Starkey

Intermediate Division Winner: Liz Schiff; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers

Class Eight Senior Division (ages 14 & older): 1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Adam Thompson, 3rd – Ashleigh Osborn, 4th – Maggie Mathews, 5th – Haley Dean, 6th – Brighton Morris

Senior Division Winner: Delany Schneder; Award Donor-Buckley Brothers

Showman of Showmen: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Alexander Show Cattle (Tim & Melissa Alexander)

Sweepstakes Representative: Delaney Schneder; Award Donor-American Equipment Service

SHOWMANSHIP: SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP GROUP A: 1st- Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4th-Emily Quallen, 5th-Caili Baumann, 6th- Erin Wilson. INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Katelynn Whitt, 2nd-Chloe Barnes, 3rd-Kailyn Mason, 4th-Emmie Danku, 5th-Erin Drake, 6th- Taylor Baker. JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, 2nd-Ian Danku. BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP- Brian White.

Dairy Show –All breeds

Senior Two Year Old Cow: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, HOLSTEIN; 1st-Emily Quallen, 2nd-Calie Bauman, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4 th-Paige Bowman

JUNIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW:AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Paige Bowman; HOLSTEIN 1ST-Erin Wilson

SENIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, GUERNSEY: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, HOLSTEIN: 1ST Caili Baumann, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd Erin Wilson

AGED COW: BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen; HOLSTEIN: 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews; JERSEY- 1ST Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Caili Baumann.

SENIOR CHAMPIONS; ARYSHIRE: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Maggie Mathews, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Paige Bowman, Senior Three Year Old-Maggie Mathews. SENIOR CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews. GUERNSEY; Senior Three Year Old Cow-Shelby Leaming. SENIOR CHAMPION GUERNSEY – Shelby Leaming. HOLSTEIN: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Emily Quallen, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Erin Wilson, Senior Three Year Old Cow-Caili Baumann. SENIOR CHAMPION-HOLSTEIN – Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION – Erin Wilson. BEST UDDER COW-Erin Wilson.

SPRING HEIFER CALF- BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen, HOLSTEIN-1ST-Nikita White, 2nd-Maggie Mathews. WINTER HEIFER CALF: AYSHIRE 1ST-Erin Drake, HOLSTEIN-1st- Maggie Mathewes, 2nd- Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Emily Quallen, 4th-Noelani Tangonan, 5th-Destiny Waldron, 6th-Erin Wilson.

JERSEY 1ST-Erin Drake, 2nd-Ian Danku, 3rd-Abbie Danku, 4th-Emmie Danku. FALL HEIFER CALF:

AYRSHIRE 1ST- Paige Bowman; GUERNSEY 1ST- Ethan Gibson, HOLSTEIN 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews, 3rd-Chloe Barnes, 4th-Taylor Baker, 5th-Katelynn Whitt, 6th-Brian White. JERSEY-1ST Emmie Danku, 2nd-Elijah Danku. SUMMER YEARLING HEIFER: AYRSHIRE-1ST-Maggie Mathews, BROWN SWISS-1ST-Matthew O’Neill, HOLSTEIN-1ST- Cora Shattuck, 2nd-Paige Bowman, JERSEY-1ST-Kailyn Mason, MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST-Megan Honeycutt. SPRING YEARLING HEIFER-1ST-Alison Carson, 2nd-Paige Bowman.

JERSEY-1ST- Erin Wilson. WINTER YEARLING HEIFER: Guernsey-1st Shelby Leaming. FALL YEARLING HEIFER: BROWN SWISS-1ST-Emily Quallen. MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST- Megan Honeycutt.

JUNIOR CHAMPION: JUNIOR CHAMPION BROWN SWISS-Kailin Mason, Erin Drake. FALL HEIFER Calf-Guernsey- Ethan Gibson, FALL YEARLING HEIFER-GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming.

SUPREME CHAMPION/RESERVE CHAMPION COW – GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming, GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN-Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY-Kailyn Mason. SUPREME CHAMPION-Caili Baumann, RESERVE CHAMPION-Shelby Leaming.

Market Turkey Show

Bronze Hens

Class One: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Emma Malone, 4th – Darcie Zeckser

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Hunter Wright

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Shaleigh Duncan

White Hens

Class One: 1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Caitlyn Lakes, 3rd – Rylan Frommling, 4th- Charles Pell

Class Two: 1st – Ryan Lewis, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Mallory Thomason

Class Three: 1st JD Duncan, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Hailey Fugate, 4th – Kaylashae Moore

Class Four: 1st – Aidan Hester, 2nd –Cheyenne Reed, 3rd – Timothy Ritchey, 4th – Makayla Thomason

Class Five: 1st Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Ava Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Myah Jones

Bronze Toms

Class One: 1st – Haylee Wright, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Haylee Wright

Class Two: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Jacob Ritchey, 3rd – Jacob Ritchey

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Haylee Wright

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Shaleigh Duncan

White Toms

Class One: 1st – Emma Malone, 2nd – Rylan Frommling, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes

Class Two: 1st – Evan Stewart, 2nd – Charles Pell

Class Three: 1st – Hailey Fugate, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Logan Fugate, 4th – Mallory Thomason

Class Four: 1st – JD Duncan, 2nd – Timothy Ritchey, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Cheyenne Reed

Class Five: 1st – Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd- Aidan Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones