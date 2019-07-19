COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, July 19

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Karen Buckley; program leader Marsha Wagstaff.

Saturday, July 20

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• Teen Beach Party on Saturday, July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Party at the Library Beach; no sand or waves included. There will be snacks, frozen drinks, and some fun party games. Relax, sit back, and wrap up summer with one last party and hula.

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Today featuring live music with Travis Luncan with bluegrass and Americana favorites. Sarah Neikamp, OSU SNAP Educator, will have information for healthy eating.

• “Reading the Mueller Report Together,” sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), continues for two more Saturday mornings, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Wilmington Public Library. The discussions, led by experienced book club moderators, are free and open to the public. The July 20 session will cover “The Campaign’s Response to Reports About Russian Support for Trump,” pp. 15-23, in Volume II, of the report, which is available in bookstores and as a downloadable PDF online.

Sunday, July 21

• Teddy Bear Picnic at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, July 21 from 1-2 p.m. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for an outdoor picnic. Enjoy snacks and books.

Monday, July 22

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 22. Theme is Nintendo; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Author Visit & Book Signing 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the New Vienna Library, 114 W. Main St., New Vienna. Ohio author Jaci Resor will be selling and signing copies of her new work of fiction “What Happened Last Year” at a cost of $12 per book.

Tuesday, July 23

• VA Day with the American Legion Post #179 is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 179, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester on July 23. Vets can learn about VA benefit information, enrollment opportunities, health screenings, and various medical equipment servicing. To apply for VA health care, bring a copy of your discharge or separation papers from the military (such as a DD-214 or for WWII vets, a “WD” form).

• Clinton County Diabetes & Community Wellness Program will present Living Well with Diabetes, a 3-part nutrition class series 5-7:45 p.m. July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 6 at the Clinton County Annex Community Room, 111 South Nelson Ave., Wilmington. This class series is appropriate for anyone living with diabetes or prediabetes, and their families. The program is provided by a grant from HealthFirst of Clinton County and support from the Clinton County Health District. The classes are taught by a Registered Dietitian/ Certified Diabetes Educator. Participants will learn about meal planning, exercise, glucose monitoring, weight, medications, heart health and more. There is no charge for the classes, but registration is required, and class size is limited; walk-in registration is not available. If you would like more information or to register for classes call 937-382-7221 ext. 114 (leave a message) or email lauraknisley.cchd@gmail.com.

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, July 23 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Create your own galaxy star dream catcher.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 24

• Elementary School Age Discovery Club at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Become a NASA detective and explore and discover the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Thursday, July 25

• Special Clinton County Farmers Market at the Clinton County Annex parking lot on Nelson Ave. from 4-6 p.m. for WIC recipients and open to the public.

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 — the third Grillin’ Out of the season — in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome. The church is on the corner of Center and Wright Streets.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. All children ages 7 and up are invited to read the featured book, come to book club to discuss the book, enjoy snacks, and create something kool. Parental supervision is welcome but not required. Discussing “Charlotte’s Web” this month.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, July 26

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, July 27

• Fifth Annual Car Show will be held at the Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All proceeds benefit local seniors. Car entry fee is $10 with pre-war to current plaques, and one for Senior Center Choice. The event includes food concessions, entertainment, a 50-50 drawing and door prizes.

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. From the vendors: locally grown fresh seasonal jewelry, pottery and more. Kids Club for all children ages 5-12 yrs. SNAP benefits accepted with Double Your Bucks program. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus available at each market.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Monday, July 29

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 29. Theme is Harry Potter; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, July 30

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Thursday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. Paint a galaxy watercolor painting. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 31

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. There will be Mega Bloks for little ones.

Thursday, Aug. 1

• Three-day yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Angels Awaiting Maternity Home Angel House at 782 Xenia Ave., Wilmington.

Friday, Aug. 2

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Ruthann Faris.

Saturday, Aug. 3

• Blanchester Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway.

Sunday, Aug. 4

• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types; knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners. Hot water, tea and coffee will be provided. Children can play in the adjoining Activity Room.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• End of Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 featuring a pre-paid Kona Ice truck, water games, and prizes.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at noon Aug. 13 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building for a carry-in meal. Please bring a covered dish to share, and your table service. Guest speaker is Dessie Rogers of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Sally Buchanan; program leader Patti Cook.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed. Entertainment by Ken Striblen with a medley of songs.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Learn to square dance at Wilmington Public Library 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Presented by the Clinton County Country Squares. Everyone is welcome — singles, couples and families. To ensure that everyone has a partner, registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Theresa Rembert.

Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.

Friday, Sept. 27

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.