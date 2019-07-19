2 local grads earn CMH scholarships

Clinton Memorial Hospital awarded two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors last week.

The scholarships, which are funded through events hosted by CMH’s employee engagement board and awarded annually to family members of CMH employees, were awarded to Brendan Powell and Hannah Harig.

Brendan, a graduate of Wilmington High School, and Hannah, a graduate of Middletown High School, were selected in a blind review process by the scholarship committee for their demonstrated leadership, drive, and academic success.

Brendan’s mother, Mandie Powell, is Director of Quality for CMH. Brendan plans on attending the Ohio University, where he will study engineering.

Hannah’s mother, Mary-Ellen Harig, works with Wilmington Physicians Group as a radiation technician. Hannah plans on attending The Ohio State University, where she will major in psychology, with hopes of becoming an occupational therapist.

Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, praised Brendan and Hannah for their high school accomplishments and spoke to the importance of offering the scholarship each year:

“Brendan and Hannah were selected by this year’s Scholarship Selection Committee based not only on their academic accomplishments, but on their evidenced personal growth and maturity. In their application essays, they shared stories of those little moments that were actually a lot bigger and more meaningful, and reflected on some of their more important, non-academic life lessons. We’re honored to present them with these well-deserved scholarships.

“Our employees are like family, and we know how exciting—and stressful—it is when you send your kids, grandkids, nieces, or nephews off to college. CMH started offering the scholarship as a way of honoring our employees as they support family members in furthering education, and we’re proud to continue the tradition this year.”

From left are Lance Beus, CEO, Hannah Harig and Mary-Ellen Harig. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_cmh-2.jpg From left are Lance Beus, CEO, Hannah Harig and Mary-Ellen Harig. Courtesy photos From left are Lance Beus, CEO, Brendan Powell, Mandie Powell and Darrell Powell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_cmh-1.jpg From left are Lance Beus, CEO, Brendan Powell, Mandie Powell and Darrell Powell. Courtesy photos