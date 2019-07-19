SSCC and SSU: New Occupational Therapy pathway

Southern State Community College (SSCC) and Shawnee State University (SSU) have joined in partnership to increase access and affordability by establishing a degree pathway option for students in Occupational Therapy.

This agreement will allow students to take a total of two years of college courses at Southern State to obtain an associate degree with courses offered by Shawnee State University.

“Shawnee State welcomes the opportunity to work with SSCC to best meet our students’ educational and employment goals related to a career in healthcare,” said Dr. Jeffrey Bauer, president at SSU. “The program creates a clear pathway for student success and intentional planning to maximize opportunities to gain workforce-ready credentials while earning an associate degree.”

The Occupational Therapy Assistant program pathway will be available starting this fall – classes begin in August. Students will complete 73 credit hours at Southern State to earn their degree. Southern State and Shawnee State faculty and advisors will work jointly with students to advise appropriate courses to meet the pathway course requirements.

“Students will benefit in a variety of ways, including easier access to a four-year degree and affordability. Both institutions are committed to removing barriers that keep potential students from earning their degrees and starting successful careers. This partnership is a great start and we look forward to finding ways we can work together in other areas as well,” said Bauer.

Kevin Boys, president of Southern State could not agree more. “We’re excited about our growing relationship with Shawnee State University,” Boys added. “We have found that these agreements are a most cost-effective way to increase affordable opportunities for our area’s students and our local employers who face critical shortages in certain fields.”

Southern State students will apply to Southern State AND Shawnee State, with SSU functioning as their home institution and Southern State offering courses through the partnership.

For more information, call Amanda Means at 740-351-3229, email ameans@shawnee.edu or visit the Shawnee State University website at www.shawnee.edu.

From left are SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSU President Dr. Jeffrey Bauer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_SSCC_SSU-Signing2019-1-.jpg From left are SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSU President Dr. Jeffrey Bauer. Courtesy photo