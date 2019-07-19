Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Woman tries to fake drug test

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester female for allegedly tampering with evidence at the Clinton County Courthouse at 9:14 a.m. on July 15. According to the report, the suspect was at the courthouse with a female deputy and a juvenile probation officer to do a drug test. The deputy was advised to stand outside the bathroom stall while the test was done. According to the report, the deputy heard the officer say outside the stall, “I have to actually see you pee.” A few moments later, the deputy heard something hit the ground. Upon observing, a “clear bottle that contained liquid” was seen and then pushed out of the stall by the probation officer’s foot. The bottle was described as having a hand warmer attached to it and “was held together with a rubber band.” According to the report, the suspect told the officer it was a bottle of urine she was “holding for a friend so they could pass their drug test.” After getting a D.N.A. sample via a mouth swab, the suspect was escorted to the Clinton County Jail. According to the report, while in the route, the suspect said, “I think this is my wake-up call.”

• At 3:08 p.m. on July 2, a 35-year-old Wilmington female reported her boyfriend stole her vehicle without permission and crashed it on State Route 68 North in Liberty Township.

• At 6:31 p.m. on July 4, a 19-year-old Lynchburg female reported her wallet was stolen around ODNR Road.

• At 6:22 a.m. on July 5, a 50-year-old male from Wilmington, Union Township, reported his Fuji bicycle was stolen from his residence on State Route 134 North.

• At 11:58 a.m. on July 6, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Martinsville Road in Martinsville on a possible menacing report. According to the report, a 66-year-old Wilmington female told deputies her brother had shown up for a family outing and “began to yell, calling her names and stating that he would kill her in her sleep.”

• At 1:59 p.m. on July 6, a 24-year-old Blanchester female reported an acquaintance of hers sprayed her with pepper spray and was hitting her vehicle at the 5600 block of Jonesboro Road in Martinsville.

• At 12:21 p.m. on July 7, a 45-year-old New Vienna male reported that a woman he dated “a while back” attempted to catch his Ford Ranger truck on fire.

• At 12:23 a.m. on July 8, during a traffic stop around South High Street in Martinsville, deputies found a subject had lied about their identity, he was a wanted subject, and in possession of an open container of alcohol.

• At 7 a.m. on July 8, a 17-year-old Martinsville female reported she was being harassed via telephone.

• At 8:20 a.m. on July 8, a 54-year-old Clarksville female reported that her 23-year-old son was threatening to shoot himself during a domestic dispute then left their vehicle without permission while at the 600 block of Nauvoo Road in Clarksville. A .380-caliber handgun was taken as evidence, according to the report. The victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 1:16 a.m. on July 11, during a traffic stop on East Main Street in Martinsville, Clark Township, the driver was found to be suspended and in possession of a hypodermic syringe.

• At 3 p.m. on July 11, a 53-year-old Blanchester female reported the rear license plate from his vehicle was stolen from the 1-99 block of East Main Street in Clarksville, Vernon Township.

• At 8:04 a.m. on July 12, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Port William on the report of a motor vehicle theft. The report lists a black 1998 Chevy pickup truck as the stolen vehicle. A 65-year-old male resident is listed as the victim.

• At 11:51 a.m. on July 12, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around Gibson Road in Martinsville, Clark Township, for traveling in the wrong lane. During the traffic stop, suspected narcotics were located. A 49-year-old Martinsville female is listed as the suspect.

• At 9 p.m. on July 12, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Osborne Road, Washington Township, on the report of an open burn. According to the report, a car and a trailer were found to be set on fire and left to burn.

• At 8:43 p.m. on July 14, a 24-year-old Pleasant Plain female reported items of hers were stolen by an acquaintance from the 100 block of Main Street in Midland, Jefferson Township. The items stolen were two push mowers — a Sears model, the other a John Deer.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

