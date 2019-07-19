CC Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 8 and July 12, 2019:

• Tracy Herrington, 51, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Herrington must complete 100 hours of community service, at least 32 hours per month until the obligations are complete. Additional charges of driving under suspension-12 point suspension and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• William Hayslip, 40, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to seven days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Hayslip must pay $10 in restitution to the victim.

• Cherista Schmitz, 43, of Wilmington, trespassing, receiving stolen property, sentenced to six days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270.

• Gina Spurlock, 56, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Spurlock must have no contact with the victim.

• Jason Homan, 43, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge.

• Danielle Strong, 40, of Wilmington, intoxicated pedestrian, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gregory Christy, 53, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, drug paraphernalia, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Delbert Wallace, 39, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. An additional driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Hunter Barker, 20, of Hebron, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Barker.

• Erick Morel Quevedo, 23, of Fort Campbell, going 111 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Morel Quevedo.

• Dennis Murray, 32, of Dundastown, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Murray.

• Donald Morgan, 39, of Pittsburgh, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Morgan.

• Alyssa Amato, 20, of Lakewood, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Amato.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574