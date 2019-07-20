More results from 2019 Clinton County Fair

Recently released results from the 2019 Clinton County Fair are below and include results through Saturday, July 13:

Horse Show

(Continued from previous day’s list)

Class 27 Working Hunter Over Fences age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Jenna Hanlon, 5th-Adrian Jones.

Class 28 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 14-18 horse or pony 1st-Kaden Kimple, 2nd-Adrian Jones, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Anna Malone.

Class 29 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences age 8-13 horse or pony 1st-Jenna Malone.

Class 30 Cross Rails Jumping Class 30 12 to 18 age 8-18 1st-Danica Henderson.

Class 31 Hunter Hack age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kari Cragwall, 4th-Adrian Jones, 5th-Jenna Hanlon, 6th-Danica Henderson.

Class 32 Small Equine Hunter age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 33 Small Equine Jumper age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Braylynn Malone.

Class 34 English Dressage age 8-18 horse or pony 1st-Anna Malone, 2nd-Danica Henderson, 3rd-Jenna Hanlon, 4th-Kaden Kimple, 5th-Kari Cragwall, 6th-Adrain Jones.

SHEILA SITES TROPHY-Anna Malone.

Class 37 Easy Gaited Showmanship- Western or English age 8-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.

Class 38 Western Horse Showmanship age 14-18 1st- Brooklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Lani Mayer, 4th-rody Fisher, 5th-Breckin Harner, 6th-Morgan Lefeld.

Class 39 Western Horse Showmanship age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile

Class 41 Western Pony Showmanship age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone

Class 42 Showmanship for Contesting & Driving age 8-18 1st-Kami Kile.

Class 43 Wayne Smith Memorial Championship Showmanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any showmanship class 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd- Kami Kile.

Class 44 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship age 14-18 1st-Nicole Longenecker, 2nd-Brooklyn Dobyns.

Class 45 Trail Class horse or pony Western or English- age 8-18 1st- Danica Henderson, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brody Fisher, 4th – Addison Branham.

Class 47 Easy Gaited Pleasure Western or English age 8-18 1stMorgan Lefeld, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker

3rd-Addison Branham.

Class 48 Western Pleasure age 14-18 1st-Kor Kile, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th-Lani Mayer, 5th-Breckin Harner.

Class 49 Western Pleasure age 11-13 1st-Emma Kennard, 2nd-Kami Kile.

Class 52 Ranch Pleasure horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Emma Malone, 2nd-Morgan Lefeld.

Class 53 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class horse or pony Western English Ranch age 8-18 1st- Kori Kile, 2nd –Danica Henderson, 3rd—Breckin Harner.

Class 54 Easy Gaited Equitation Western or English age 8-18 1st- Nicole Longenecker, 2nd- Morgan Lefeld, 3rd-Addison Branham.

Hopper Walker Easy Gaited Trophy – Nicole Longenecker.

Class 55 Western Horsemanship age 14-18 1st-Broklyn Dobyns, 2nd-Nicole Longenecker, 3rd-Kori Kile, 4th-Breckin Harner, 5th- Lani Mayer, 6th- Morgan Lefeld.

Class 56 Western Horsemanship age 11-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Emma Kennard.

Class 58 Western Horsemanship Pony Age 8-18 1st- Emma Malone. Class 59 Ranch Riding horse or pony age 8-18 1st-Brody Fisher.

Class 60 Janet & Frank Fowler Memorial Horsemanship 1st & 2nd place winners in any horsemanship – Kami Kile.

Class 61 Barrel Racing age 14-18 1st-Brody Fisher.

Class 62 Barrel Racing age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd – Haylee Ilg.

Class 63 Pole Bending age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 64 Pole Bending age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd Haylee Ilg.

Class 65 Stakes Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 66 Stakes Race age 8-13 1st-Haylee Ilg.

Class 67 Keyhole Race age 14-18 1st- Brody Fisher.

Class 68 Keyhole Race age 8-13 1st-Kami Kile, 2nd-Haylee Ilg. Ed Reed Trophy-Brody Fisher.

Feeder Calf Showmanship

Class One Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd- Annika Metcalfe, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th- Hayden Shumaker, 5th – Mallory Thomason, 6th – Cory Kidd

Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor-Robb & Emily Barton Family

Class Two Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd- Kole Justice, 3rd-Sydney Schneder, 4th- Isabelle Coats,

5th – Shelby Leaming, 6th – Jack Stingley

Junior Division Winner: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Clinton County Township Association

Class Three Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Emmie Danku, 2nd – Braxton Starkey

Intermediate Division Winner: Emmie Danku; Award Donor – Emmie Danku

Class Four Senior Division (ages 14&older): 1st – Haley Dean, 2nd- Delaney Schneder, 3rd – Abbie Danku, 4th – Alexis Rolfe, 5th – Anthony Mayer, 6th – Emily Quallen

Senior Division Winner: Haley Dean; Award Donor – Cox Printing

Showman of Showmen: Taylor Barton; Award Donor – Lerch’s Barlot (Chair)

Class Five Beginner Division (ages 8-9): 1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Cooper Dillon

Beginner Division Winner: Carson Barton; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers

Class Six Junior Division (ages 10&11): 1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Taylor Barton, 3rd – Hunter Shumaker, 4th – Kole Justice, 5th – Jack Stingley, 6th – Abi Earley

Junior Division Winner: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Buckley Brothers

Class Seven Intermediate Division (ages 12&13): 1st – Liz Schiff, 2nd – Andrew Osborn, 3rd – Bella Earley, 4th – Braxton Starkey

Intermediate Division Winner: Liz Schiff; Award Donor – Buckley Brothers

Class Eight Senior Division (ages 14 & older): 1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Adam Thompson, 3rd – Ashleigh Osborn, 4th – Maggie Mathews, 5th – Haley Dean, 6th – Brighton Morris

Senior Division Winner: Delany Schneder; Award Donor-Buckley Brothers

Showman of Showmen: Sydney Schneder; Award Donor- Alexander Show Cattle (Tim & Melissa Alexander)

Sweepstakes Representative: Delaney Schneder; Award Donor-American Equipment Service

SHOWMANSHIP: SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP GROUP A: 1st- Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4th-Emily Quallen, 5th-Caili Baumann, 6th- Erin Wilson. INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Katelynn Whitt, 2nd-Chloe Barnes, 3rd-Kailyn Mason, 4th-Emmie Danku, 5th-Erin Drake, 6th- Taylor Baker. JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, 2nd-Ian Danku. BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP- Brian White.

Dairy Show –All breeds

Senior Two Year Old Cow: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, HOLSTEIN; 1st-Emily Quallen, 2nd-Calie Bauman, 3rd-Maggie Mathews, 4 th-Paige Bowman

JUNIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW:AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Paige Bowman; HOLSTEIN 1ST-Erin Wilson

SENIOR THREE YEAR OLD COW: AYRSHIRE; 1ST-Maggie Mathews, GUERNSEY: 1ST-Shelby Leaming, HOLSTEIN: 1ST Caili Baumann, 2nd-Makenna Maddix, 3rd Erin Wilson

AGED COW: BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen; HOLSTEIN: 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews; JERSEY- 1ST Noelani Tangonan, 2nd-Caili Baumann.

SENIOR CHAMPIONS; ARYSHIRE: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Maggie Mathews, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Paige Bowman, Senior Three Year Old-Maggie Mathews. SENIOR CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION AYSHIRE-Maggie Mathews. GUERNSEY; Senior Three Year Old Cow-Shelby Leaming. SENIOR CHAMPION GUERNSEY – Shelby Leaming. HOLSTEIN: Senior Two Year Old Cow-Emily Quallen, Junior Three Year Old Cow-Erin Wilson, Senior Three Year Old Cow-Caili Baumann. SENIOR CHAMPION-HOLSTEIN – Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION – Erin Wilson. BEST UDDER COW-Erin Wilson.

SPRING HEIFER CALF- BROWN SWISS-1ST Emily Quallen, HOLSTEIN-1ST-Nikita White, 2nd-Maggie Mathews. WINTER HEIFER CALF: AYSHIRE 1ST-Erin Drake, HOLSTEIN-1st- Maggie Mathewes, 2nd- Makenna Maddix, 3rd-Emily Quallen, 4th-Noelani Tangonan, 5th-Destiny Waldron, 6th-Erin Wilson.

JERSEY 1ST-Erin Drake, 2nd-Ian Danku, 3rd-Abbie Danku, 4th-Emmie Danku. FALL HEIFER CALF:

AYRSHIRE 1ST- Paige Bowman; GUERNSEY 1ST- Ethan Gibson, HOLSTEIN 1ST-Caili Baumann, 2nd-Maggie Mathews, 3rd-Chloe Barnes, 4th-Taylor Baker, 5th-Katelynn Whitt, 6th-Brian White. JERSEY-1ST Emmie Danku, 2nd-Elijah Danku. SUMMER YEARLING HEIFER: AYRSHIRE-1ST-Maggie Mathews, BROWN SWISS-1ST-Matthew O’Neill, HOLSTEIN-1ST- Cora Shattuck, 2nd-Paige Bowman, JERSEY-1ST-Kailyn Mason, MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST-Megan Honeycutt. SPRING YEARLING HEIFER-1ST-Alison Carson, 2nd-Paige Bowman.

JERSEY-1ST- Erin Wilson. WINTER YEARLING HEIFER: Guernsey-1st Shelby Leaming. FALL YEARLING HEIFER: BROWN SWISS-1ST-Emily Quallen. MILKING SHORTHORN-1ST- Megan Honeycutt.

JUNIOR CHAMPION: JUNIOR CHAMPION BROWN SWISS-Kailin Mason, Erin Drake. FALL HEIFER Calf-Guernsey- Ethan Gibson, FALL YEARLING HEIFER-GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming.

SUPREME CHAMPION/RESERVE CHAMPION COW – GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE-Maggie Mathews, GRAND CHAMPION GUERNSEY-Shelby Leaming, GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN-Caili Baumann, GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY-Kailyn Mason. SUPREME CHAMPION-Caili Baumann, RESERVE CHAMPION-Shelby Leaming.

Market Turkey Show

Bronze Hens

Class One: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Emma Malone, 4th – Darcie Zeckser

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Hunter Wright

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE HEN: Shaleigh Duncan

White Hens

Class One: 1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Caitlyn Lakes, 3rd – Rylan Frommling, 4th- Charles Pell

Class Two: 1st – Ryan Lewis, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Kaylashae Moore, 4th – Mallory Thomason

Class Three: 1st JD Duncan, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Hailey Fugate, 4th – Kaylashae Moore

Class Four: 1st – Aidan Hester, 2nd –Cheyenne Reed, 3rd – Timothy Ritchey, 4th – Makayla Thomason

Class Five: 1st Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Ava Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL HEN: Myah Jones

Bronze Toms

Class One: 1st – Haylee Wright, 2nd – Hunter Wright, 3rd – Haylee Wright

Class Two: 1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Jacob Ritchey, 3rd – Jacob Ritchey

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Haylee Wright

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM: Shaleigh Duncan

White Toms

Class One: 1st – Emma Malone, 2nd – Rylan Frommling, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes

Class Two: 1st – Evan Stewart, 2nd – Charles Pell

Class Three: 1st – Hailey Fugate, 2nd – Zachary Nace-Westfall, 3rd – Logan Fugate, 4th – Mallory Thomason

Class Four: 1st – JD Duncan, 2nd – Timothy Ritchey, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Cheyenne Reed

Class Five: 1st – Myah Jones, 2nd – Jozie Jones, 3rd- Aidan Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION WHITE TOM: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Jozie Jones

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL TOM: Myah Jones

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: Myah Jones

Swine Showmanship

Class 1 – Senior Division – 18 years of age: 1st Jay Schneder, 2nd Anne Thompson, 3rd Matt Younker, 4th Grace Cooper, 5th Denver Bernard, 6th Cameron Vaughn.

Class 2 – Senior Division – 17 years of age: 1st Austin Rolfe, 2nd Haley Conley, 3rd Jenna Victor, 4th Regan Ostermeier, 5th Cora Shattuck, 6th Cameron Smart.

Class 3 – Senior Division – 16 years of age: 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Samantha Achtermann, 3rd Alyssa McCune, 4th Paris Eades, 5th Sally Schafer, 6th Breanna Flint

Class 4 – Senior Division – 16 years of age: 1st Mason Snyder, 2nd Adam Thompson, 3rd Mitchell Thatcher, 4th McKenzie McCarren, 5th Taylor Boeckmann, 6th Nathan Vest.

Class 5 – Senior Division – 15 years of age: 1st Carlie Ellis, 2nd Joey Bush, 3rd Holly Bernard, 4th Bradeanna Arehart, 5th Joe Baughman, 6th Dalton Townsend.

Class 6 – Senior Division – 15 years of age: 1st Wyatt Riddle, 2nd Madison Gilbert, 3rd Alexis Rolfe, 4th Delaney Miller, 5th Harley Flint, 6th Alex Woolums.

Class 7 –Senior Division – 14 years of age: 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Kennedy Thompson, 3rd Madison Abt, 4th Haley Dean, 5th Mitchell Bean, 6th Tristen Eades.

Class 8 – Senior Division – 14 years of age: 1st Madison Bronner, 2nd Dawson Conley, 3rd Kaleb Kingery, 4th Zachary Vest, 5th Lydia Kessler, 6th Kamrin DeBord.

Class 9 Intermediate Division – 13 years of age: 1st Delaney Schneder, 2nd Zachary West, 3rd McKenna Snow, 4th Katie Carey, 5th Zane Panetta, 6th Emma Bryant.

Class 11 – Intermediate Division – 13 years of age: 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Caroline Diels, 3rd Dylan Daniels, 4th Timmi Mahanes, 5th Chelsi Knisley, 6th Kyle Bryant.

Class 12 – Intermediate Division – 12 years of age: 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd Kale Boeckmann, 3rd Nathan Ellis, 4th Bradley Brown, 5th Jaden Wilson-Barr, 6th Bryston Kingery.

Class 13 – Intermediate Division 12 years of age: 1st Devon Snyder, 2nd Haley Schneder, 3rd Cooper Rack, 4th Brooke Knisley, 5th Teddy Murphy, 6th Isaac Florio.

Class 14 – Junior Division – 11 years of age: 1st Aaron Rolfe, 2nd Luke Achtermann, 3rd Justin Beekman, 4th Brynn Abt, 5th Ethan Shepherd, 6th Hannah Scott.

Class 15 – Junior Division – 11 years of age: 1st Emma Riddle, 2nd McKinzey DeBord, 3rd Bella Earley, 4th Wade Collett, 5th Steven Guthrie, 6th Shelbie Panetta.

Class 16 – Junior Division – 10 years of age: 1st John Evans, 2nd Colton McCune, 3rd Kami Kile, 4th Olivia Ober, 5th Joseph Firestone.

Class 17 – Junior Division – 10 years of age: 1st Preston Dixon, 2nd Lauren Diels, 3rd Jacob George, 4th Karsyn Jamison, 5th Gregary Achtermann.

Class 18 – Beginner Division – 9 years of age: 1st Luke Johnson, 2nd Tyler Curry, 3rd Audrey Wilson, 4th Hunter Holbert, 5th Abi Earley, 6th Ty Tucker.

Class 19 – Beginner Division – 9 years of age: 1st Wade Smith, 2nd Samantha Wooodruff, 3rd Isabelle Coats, 4th Taylor Barber, 5th Taylor Collett.

Class 20 – Beginner Division – 8 years of age: 1st Ryanne Newkirk, 2nd Taryn Allen, 3rd Kendall DeBold, 4th Mason Rack, 5th Jacob Scott.

Senior Division – 14-18 year olds: 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Gracie Stewart, 3rd Jay Schneder

Intermediate Division – 12-13 year old: 1st Jessie Stewart, 2nd Devon Snyder, 3rd Brody Fisher.

Junior Division – 10-11 year olds: 1st Emma Riddle, 2nd Preston Dixon, 3rd Aaron Rolfe.

Beginner Division 8-9 years olds: 1st Luke Johnson, 2nd Wade Smith, 3rd Ryanne Newkirk.

Showmanship Winner – Kori Kile.

Market Swine Show

Class One Purebred Barrow-Duroc-1st- Alexis Rolfe, 2nd-Colton McCune, 3rd-Gregary Achtermann, 4th-Pauley Emery, 5th-Brenton Hamilton, 6th-Scott Hannah.

Class Two Purebred Barrow Duroc – 1st-Samantha Woodruff, 2nd-Haley Schneder, 3rd-Carey Carson, 4th-Bradeanna Arehart, 5th-Joe Baughman, 6th-Cora Shattuck.

GRAND CHAMPION DUROC-Samantha Woodruff.

RESERVE CHAMPION DUROC-Alexis Rolfe.

Class Three Purebred Barrows-Hereford-1st-Hunter Holbert, 2nd-Aidan Lynch, 3rd-Tyler Curry, 4th-Raley Roark, 5th-Katie Carey.

Class Four Barrows Hereford-1st Kolton Smith, 2nd- Kyle Bryant, 3rd- Timmi Mahanes, 4th-Avery Bradshaw, 5th-Raley Roark.

GRAND CHAMPION HEREFORD – Kolton Smith.

RESERVE CHAMPION HEREFORD – Kyle Bryan.

Class Five Purebred Barrows-York – 1st, Jaden Wilson-Barr, 2nd- Brenton Hamilton, 3rd-Gabby Peters, 4th-Emmy Chambliss, 5th-Kami Kile, 6th-Cooper Rack.

Class Six Purebred Barrows-York- 1st Claire Wilson, 2nd-Jesse Stewart, 3rd-Lauren Diels, 4th- Kendall DeBold, 5th- Audrey Wilson, 6th-Carson Barton.

GRAND CHAMPION YORK- Claire Wilson.

RESERVE CHAMPION YORK- Jesse Stewart.

Class Seven Purebred Barrows AOB-1st- Jaden Snyder, 2nd-Lilly Stern, 3rd-JR Evans, 4th-Ebon Louderback, 5th-Mitchell Bean, 6th-Carter Carey.

Class Eight Purebred Barrows-AOB 1st-Luke Johnson, 2nd-Mason Snyder, 3rd-Devon Snyder, 4th-Carlie Ellis, 5th-Dakota Zurface.

GRAND CHAMPION AOB-Luke Johnson.

RESERVE CHAMPION AOB-Jaden Snyder.

GRAND CHAMPION PUREBRED BARROW- Luke Johnson.

RESERVE CHAMPION PUREBRED BARROW – Kolton Smith.

Class Nine Start Up Program – 1st –Levi Sholler, 2nd-Taylor McComas, 3rd-Parker Dixon, 4th-Zach Nace-Westfall, 5th- Gabe Seiker, 6th- Jack Stingley.

Class Ten Start Up Program – 1st Kylie Brewer, 2nd- Chloe Crumbley, 3rd- Nathaniel Ruffner, 4th-Kaydee Peters, 5th- Annell Prochnow, 6th- Ebon Louderback.

GRAND CHAMPION START UP PIG – Levi Sholler.

RESERVE CHAMPION START UP PIG – Kylie Brewer.

Class Eleven Barrows – 1st Levi Sholler, 2nd- Madison Abt, 3rd- Ethan Shepherd, 4th- Julianna Partee, 5th- Austen Beekman, 6th- Ryanne Newkirk.

Class Twelve Barrows – 1st- Gracee Stewart, 2nd- Gracee Stewart, 3rd- Haley Conley, 4th-Brynn Abt, 5th- Cora Shattuck, 6th- Henry Carson.

Class Thirteen Barrows – 1st – Aaron Rolfe, 2nd- Mason Snyder, 3rd- Audrey Craig, 4th – Cooper Rack, 5th- Parker Dixon, 6th- Chloe Chambliss.

DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – Gracee Stewart.

DIVISION 1 RESERVE CHAMPION – Gracee Stewart. Class Fourteen Barrows – 1st-Nathan Ellis, 2nd- Austin Rolfe, 3rd-Wade Smith, 4th-Kendall DeBold, 5th-McKinzey DeBord, 6th-Ty Tucker.

Class Fifteen Barrows – 1st-Brynn Abt, 2nd-Lauren Diels, 3rd-Allie Strong, 4th-Madison Bronner, 5th- Breanna Flint, 6th-Colton McCune.

Class Sixteen Barrows-1st-Brody Fisher, 2nd-Luke Johnson, 3rd-Chelsi Knisley, 4th-Emmy Chambliss, 5th-Roy Riddle, 6th-Brooke Knisley.

DIVISION II CHAMPION – Brynn Abt.

DIVISION II RESERVE CHAMPION – Lauren Diels.

Class Seventeen Barrows-1st Austin Rolfe, 2nd-Wyatt Riddle, 3rd-Paris Eades, 4th-Steven Guthrie, 5th-JR Evans, 6th-Tristan Eades.

Class Eighteen Barrows – 1st Madison Curless, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-Marci Ellis, 4th-JD Duncan, 5th-Tyler Hunter, 6th-Jacob Scott.

Class Nineteen Barrows- 1st- Madison Bronner, 2nd-Jace Fallis, 3rd-Jenna Victor, 4th-Zach Nace-Westfall, 5th- Zach Vest, 6th-Justin Beekman.

DIVISION III CHAMPION – Austin Rolfe.

DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION- Wyatt Riddle.

Class Twenty Barrows-1st- Kennedy Thompson, 2nd-Zach West, 3rd-Taylor Barber, 4th-Kylie Brewer, 5th-Kami Kile, 6th- Holly Bernard.

Class Twenty One- 1st-Zach West, 2nd-Kale Boeckmann, 3rd-Emma Bryant, 4th-Joe Baughman, 5th-Kylie Brewer.

Class Twenty Two- 1st-Kori Kile, 2nd-Kori Kile, 3rd-Samantha Achtermann, 4th-Chloe Crumbley, 5th-Xander Black, 6th-Bryce Huffman.

DIVISION IV CHAMPION-Kennedy Thompson.

DIVISION IV RESERVE CHAMPION-Kori Kile.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BARROW-Kennedy Thompson.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BARROW-Kori Kile.

Class Twenty Three- 1st-McKinzey DeBord, 2nd-Haley Schneder, 3rd-Audrey Craig, 4th-Kaylee Craig, 5th-Paiton Walker, 6th-Hunter Holbert.

Class 24- 1st Nathan Ellis, 2nd-Jaden Wilson-Barr, 3rd-Teddy Murphy III, 4th-Samantha Achtermann, 5th-Roy Riddle, 6th-Harley Flint.

Class Twenty Five Gilts-1st Haley Conley, 2nd-Dawson Conley, 3rd-Chloe Crumbley, 4th-Halile Byrum, 5th-Isabelle Coates, 6th-Mason Beekman.

DIVISION I CHAMPION-Haley Conley.

DIVISION I RESERVE CHAMPION-Dawson Conley.

Class Twenty Six Gilts-1st Jaden Snyder, 2nd-Brody Fisher, 3rd-Dawson Conley, 4th-Alexis Rolfe, 5th-Taylor Barber, 6th- Lilly Stern.

Class 27 Gilts-1st-Wade Collett, 2nd-Emery Pauley, 3rd-Ethan Shepherd, 4th-Holly Bernard, 5th-Bryce Huffman, 6th-Avery Bradshaw.

Class Twenty Eight Gilts- 1st Carlie Ellis, 2nd-Allie Strong, 3rd-Emma Riddle, 4th-Katie Carey, 5th-Carson Curless, 6th-Bryston Kingery.

DIVISION II CHAMPION-Jaden Snyder.

DIVISION II RESERVE CHAMPION- Carlie Ellis. Class Twenty Nine Gilts-1st- Ella Thompson, 2nd-Parker Dixon, 3rd-Chelsi Knisley, 4th-Cayden Smith, 5th-Claire Wilson, 6th-Nathaniel Ruffner

Class Thirty Gilts-1st-Audrey Wilson, 2nd-Marci Ellis, 3rd-Ella Thompson, 4th-Cayden Smith, 5th-Kolton Smith, 6th-Brooke Knisley.

DIVISION III CHAMPION-Ella Thompson. Division III Reserve Champion-Audrey Wilson.

Class Thirty One Gilts-1st Caroline Diels, 2nd-Samantha Woodruff, 3rd-Aaron Rolfe, 4th-Wade Smith, 5th-Kale Boeckmann, 6th-Jenna Victor.

Class Thirty Two Gilts – 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd-Madison Abt, 3rd-Paiton Walker, 4th-Haillie Byrum, 5th-Taylor Collett, 6th-Levi Sholler.

DIVISION IV CHAMPION – Jessee Stewart.

DIVISION IV RESERVE CHAMPION- Caroline Diels.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GILT-Jessee Stewart.

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GILT-Caroline Diels.

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL-Kennedy Thompson.

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL-Jessee Stewart.

THIRD PLACE OVERALL-Caroline Diels.

FOURTH PLACE OVERALL-Kori Kile.

FIFTH PLACE OVERALL-Luke Johnson.

SIXTH PLACE OVERALL-Kolton Smith.

Beef & Feeder Class Show

Class 1 Raise Your Own Dairy Feeder (award donor Blake & Noelle Singer) -1st Jami Dailey, 2nd-Shelby Leaming, 3rd-Mallory Thomason.

Class 2 Dairy Feeder (award donor David & Mary Ann Raizk) 1st-Cody Kidd, 2nd-Isabelle Coates, 3rd-Cory Kidd, 4th-Robert Harner.

Class 3 Dairy Feeder (award donor Susanne Kenney) 1st-Shelby Leaming, 2nd-Leah Myers, 3rd-Mallory Thomason, 4th-Dallas Harner.

Class 4 Dairy Feeder (award donor Agrigold Hybirds) 1st-Emily Quallen, 2nd-Jami Dailey, 3rd-Justin Myers.

GRAND CHAMPION-Emily Quallen.

RESERVE-Shelby Leaming.

Class 5 Raise Your Own Feeder Heifer (award donor Wendell & Linda Compton) 1st-Anthony Mayer, 2nd-Harley Flint, 3rd-Elliot Pell, 4th-Annika Metcalfe.

Class 6 Feeder Heifer (award donor Wilmington Savings Bank) 1st-Haley Dean, 2nd-Emmie Danku, 3rd-Elliot Pell, 4th-Kelly Carpenter.

Class 7 Feeder Heifer (award donor Blake & Noelle Singer) 1st-Taylor Barton, 2nd-Haley Dean, 3rd-Rachel Billups, 4th-Mitchell Bean.

Class 8 Feeder Heifer (award donor Adam’s Chiefs 4-H Club) 1st- Anthony Mayer, 2nd-Taylor Colwell, 3rd-Harley Flint, 4th-Annika Metcalfe.

Class 9 (award donor Oak View Farms) 1st- Alison Carson, 2nd-Mitchell Bean.

GRAND CHAMPION – Taylor Barton.

RESERVE-Anthony Mayer.

Class 10 Raise your Own Feeder Steer 1st- Sydney Schneder.

Class 11 Feeder Steer (award donor Schappacher Pumpkin Farm) 1st-Ty Tucker, 2nd-Braxton Starkey, 3rd-Kelly Carpenter.

Class 12 Feeder Steer (award donor Wilmington Kiwanis Club) 1st-Delaney Schneder, 2nd-Braxton Starkey, 3rd-Jack Stingley, 4th-Cooper Dillion.

Class 13 Feeder Steer (award donor Dave Seaman Family) 1st- Carson Barton, 2nd-Parker Dean, 3rd-Rachel Billups, 4th-Hunter Shumaker, 5th-Hayden Shumaker.

Class 14 Feeder Steer (award donor Ed & Bunny Bradshaw) 1st-Kole Justice, 2nd-Abigail Danku, 3rd-Breanna Flint, 4th-Colton McCune.

Class 15 Feeder Steer (award donor Adam’s Chiefs 4-H Club) 1st-Sydney Schneder, 2nd-Mitchell Bean, 3rd-Alexis Rolfe, 4th-Charlie Pell.

CHAMPION FEEDER (award donor Thompson Farms) Carson Barton.

RESERVE CHAMPION FEEDER (award donor Lana Larrick) Sydney Schneder.

GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER CALF (award donor Rob & Karla Dean) Taylor Barton.

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER CALF (award donor Rob & Karla Dean) Anthony Mayer.

Junior Rate of Gain (award donor Snyder Sales) 1st-Isabella Coates, 2nd-Braxton Starkey, 3rd-Andrew Osborn.

Class 16 Raise your Own Beef Breeding (award donor Oak View Farms) 1st-Cole Justice.

Class 17 Mini Hereford (award donor Terry Pell Family) 1st-Cooper Dillion, 2nd-Kelly Carpenter, 3rd-Kelly Carpenter.

CHAMPION MINI HEREFORD-Cooper Dillion.

RESERVE CHAMPION MINI HEREFORD- Kelly Carpenter.

Class 18 Hereford (award donor) Belle Meade Farm) 1st-Andrew Osborn, 2nd-Ashleigh Osborn, 3rd-Cora Shattuck, 4th-Cooper Dillion.

CHAMPION HEREFORD-Andrew Osborn.

RESERVE CHAMPION HEREFORD-Ashleigh Osborn.

Class 19 Mainetainer (award donor Belle Meade Farm) 1st-Sydney Schneder, 2nd-Taylor Barton, 3rd-Taryn Allen.

CHAMPION MAINETAINER-Sydney Schneder,

RESERVE CHAMPION MAINETAINER-Taylor Barton.

Class 20 All other breeds (award donor Blake & Noelle Singer) 1st-Delaney Schneder, 2nd-Bella Earley, 3rd-Jami Dailey, 4th-Taylor Barton, 5th-Caitlyn Lakes, 6th-Caitlyn Lakes.

CHAMPION AOB-Delaney Schneder,

RESERVE CHAMPION AOB-Bella Earley.

Class 21 Crossbred 1st-Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Kaylashae Moore.

Class 22 Crossbred 1st-Sydney Schneder, 2nd-Jack Stingley, 3rd-John Evans. Class 23 Crossbred -1st-Delaney Schneder, 2nd-Kole Justice, 3rd-Carlie Ellis, 4th-Carlie Ellis, 5th-Liz Schiff.

GRAND CHAMPION CROSSBRED-Delaney Schneder.

RESERVE CHAMPION CROSSBRED-Kole Justice.

SUPREME HEIFER (award donated by Blake & Noelle Singer) Sydney Schneder.

RESERVE SUPREME HEIFER (award donated by Seaman Construction) Delaney Schneder.

Class 24 Raise Your Own Market Beef (award donor Gregory & Cynthia Hefner) 1st-Kole Justice.

Class 25 Dairy Steer 1st-Isabelle Coates, 2nd-Ayssa McCune.

CHAMPION DAIRY STEER (award donor Jason F. Walt C.P.A.) Isabelle Coates.

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY TEER (award donor Air Transport Services Group) Alyssa McCune.

Class 26 Market Steer (award donor LCNB National Bank) 1st-Carson Barton, 2nd-Jack Stingley, 3rd-Brighton Morris, 4th-Haley Dean.

Class 27 Market Steer (award donor Martinsville Lions Club) 1st-Adam Thompson, 2nd-Maggie Mathews, 3rd-Audrey Craig, 4th-Ashleigh Osborn, 5th-Andrew Osborn.

Class 28 Market Steer (award donor Smith Farms Trucking) 1st-Hunter Schumaker, 2nd- Taylor, Barton, 3rd-Kole Justice, 4th-Liz Schiff, 5th-Jami Dailey.

Class 29 Market Steer (award donor Smith Farms Trucking) 1st-Kaylee Craig, 2nd-Braxton Starkey.

CHAMPION STEER (award donor Agrigold Hybirds) – Adam Thompson.

RESERVE CHAMPION STEER (award donor Master Feed Mill)-Maggie Mathews.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BEEF (award donor Vandervort Farm, Phyllis Cocklin) -Adam Thompson.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BEEF (award donor Smith Feike Minton, Inc., Phyllis Cocklin) – Maggie Mathews.

Rabbit Show

Rabbit Single Fryer Classes.

Class One-1st-Thomas Clifford, 2nd-Asher Hall, 3rd-Rosie Hall, 4th-Stormie Stroud, 5th-Scarlett Patterson, 6th-Leah Perry.

Class Two-1st Colton Medley, 2nd-Hannah Armstrong, 3rd- Stormie Stroud, 4th-Isaac Burden, 5th-Zane Bennington, 6th-Thomas Harner.

Class Three-1st- Cooper Dillion, 2nd-Colton Medley, 3rd-Hannah Armstrong, 4th-Shelby Newton, 5th-Austin Burden, 6th-Tyler Harner.

Class Four-1st-Heidi Newton, 2nd-Georgia Black, 3rd-Georgia Black, 4th-Heidi Newton, 5th-Shelby Newton, 6th-Tyler Harner.

Class Five – 1st Emily Goodwin, 2nd-Mason Rack, 3rd-Melanie Harner, 4th-Cameron Berrien, 5th-Thomas Harner, 6th-Hunter Vaughn.

Class Six-1st-Zack Vaughn, 2nd-Hunter Vaughn, 3rd-Eli Caldwell, 4th-Melanie Harner, 5th-Zack Vaughn.

Class Seven-1st-Emily Goodwin, 2nd-Willem Kimple, 3rd-Sophia Purvis, 4th-Isaac Burden, 5th-Jacob George.

Class Eight-1st-Autum Medley, 2nd-Autum Medley, 3rd-Jacob George, 4th-Eli Cadwell, 5th-Haley Hinkle, 6th-Mason Rack.

Class Nine-1st-Sophia Purvis, 2nd-Haley Hinkle, 3rd-Emma Lewis, 4th-Cameron Barrien, 5th-Emma Lewis, 6th-Cody Crawford.

Class Ten-1st-Jace Doyle, 2nd-Kaden Kimple, 3rd-Kindyl Pell, 4th-Sarah Pell, 5th-Cody Crawford, 6th-Austin Burden.

Class Eleven-1st-Jayden Doyle, 2nd-Jace Doyle, 3rd-Jayden Doyle, 4th-Taylor Colwell, 5th-Willem Kimple, 6th-Kaden Kimple.

GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER-Jayden Doyle (Trophy donated by Wilmington Oral Surgery).

RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER- Jace Doyle (Trophy donated by Buckley Brothers, Inc.).

COMMERCIAL SENIOR BUCKS – Trophy donated by HILDERBRANDT/CRAWFORD FAMILY — 1st Jayden Doyle, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd-Rhea Jordan, 4th-Eli Caldwell, 5th-Jace Doyle, 6th-Cameron Berrien.

COMMERICAL SENIOR DOES – Trophy donated by KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE. 1st-Jayden Doyle, 2nd-Jayden Doyle, 3rd-Eli Caldwell, 4th-Emily Goodwin, 5th-Eli Caldwell, 6th-Jace Doyle.

COMMERCIAL JUNIOR BUCKS- Trophy donated by GROVES TIRE AND SERVICE LLC. 1st-Jace Doyle, 2nd-Cameron Berrien, 3rd-Leah Perry, 4th-Morgan Wiget, 5th-Morgan Wiget, 6th-Jayden Doyle.

COMMERCIAL JUNIOR DOES-Trophy donated The Leary Family. 1st-Jace Doyler, 2nd-Cameron Berrien, 3rd-Leah Perry, 4th-Morgan Wiget, 5th-Morgan Wiget, 6th-Jayden Doyle.

FANCY SENIOR BUCKS-Trophy donated by KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE – 1st-Haley Hinkle, 2nd-Nicholas Lansing, 3rd-Hannah Armstrong, 4th-Shelby Newton, 5th-Nikita White, 6th-Owen Koch.

FANCY SENIOR DOES – Trophy donated by Jeff and Angela Harner – 1st-Jackson Meisterhams, 2nd-Austin Burden, 3rd- Maddy Lawson, 4th- Rianna Mueller, 5th-Rosie Hall, 6th-Hannah Armstrong.

FANCY JUNIOR BUCKS-Trophy donated by CC FUR & FEATHER 4H CLUB-1st-Nicholas Lansing, 2nd-Owen Koch, 3rd- Heidi Newton, 4th-Heidi Newton, 5th-Carolyn Koch, 6th-Carolyn Koch.

FANCY JUNIOR DOES – Trophy donated by BUCKLEY BROTHERS, INC. 1st- Marie Harner, 2nd- Nicholas Lansing, 3rd- Owen Koch, 4th- Hannah Armstrong, 5th- Cameron Berrien.

GRAND CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT- Jayden Doyle.

RESERVE CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT- Jackson Meisterhams.

Dog Show

Day 1 of 3

You and Your Dog

Junior A: 1st Isaak Adae, 2nd Layni Ann Hutchinson, 3rd Olivia Ashley, 4th Austin Bene, 5th Lynnea Dean.

Junior B: 1st Isabel Creek, 2nd Peyton Ober, 3rd Blake Wheeler.

Intermediate A: 1st Rianna Mueller.

Intermediate B: 1st Caroline Holliday, 2nd Danica Henderson, 3rd Autumn Smith, 4th Shelbie Panetta.

Senior B: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Ethan Rinehart, 3rd Mitchell Lennon.

Dog Grooming Class

Junior A: 1st Lynnea Dean, 2nd Isaak Adae, 3rd Austin Bene.

Junior B: 1st Isabel Creek, 2nd Blake Wheeler, 3rd Peyton Ober, 4th Elizabeth Smith.

Intermediate A: 1st Morgan Riggers.

Intermediate B: 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Autumn Smith, 3rd Shelbie Panetta, 4th Caroline Holiday.

Senior B: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Mitchell Lennon.

All About Dogs: Maya Ann Murphy

Rally Obedience

Novice A: Silver Medal Layni Ann Hutchinson & Payton Ober, Bronze Medal Austin Bene & Lynnea Dean.

Novice B Gold Medal: Lauren Carter, Novice B Silver Medal: Morgan Riggers, Mitchell Lennon with Bo & Mitchell Lennon with Ellie, Isabel Creek, Ethan Rinehart, Autumn Smith, Payton Watson, Blake Wheeler. Novice B Bronze Medal: Cheyenne Strider with River, Caroline Holliday.

Intermediate A Gold Medal: Danica Henderson. Intermediate B Silver Medal: Cheyenne Strider with Shiloh. Advanced Bronze Medal: Savannah Henderson.

Day 2 of 3

Showmanship

Champion Overall Showman of Showman: Savannah Henderson.

Junior A: 1st Payton Ober, 2nd Austin Bene, 3rd Layni Ann Hutchinson, 4th Lynnea Dean.

Junior B: 1st Payton Watson, 2nd Blake Wheeler, 3rd Elizabeth Smith.

Intermediate B: 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Autumn Smith, 3rd Morgan Riggers, 4th Caroline Holliday, 5th Lauren Carter.

Senior B: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Ethan Rinehart, 3rd Mitchell Lennon.

Obedience

High Point Obedience Overall: Autumn Smith.

Beginner Novice A: 1st Payton Ober, 2nd Lynnea Dean, 3rd Austin Bene, 4th Layni Ann Hutchinson.

Beginner Novice B: 1st Autumn Smith, 2nd Blake Wheeler, 3rd Ethan Rinehart, 4th Isabel Creek, 5th Lauren Carter, 6th Mitchel Lennon.

Pre Novice: 1st Payton Watson, 2nd Morgan Riggers, 3rd Elizabeth Smith, 4th Caroline Holliday.

Novice A: 1st Danica Henderson.

Novice B: 1st Mitchell Lennon, 2nd Cheyenne Strider.

Grad Novice A: 1st Savannah Henderson.

Skillathon

High Point Junior: Payton Watson.

High Point Intermediate: Danica Henderson.

High Point Senior: Savannah Henderson.

Junior A: 1st Isaak Adae, 2nd Olivia Ashley, 3rd Lynnea Dean.

Junior B: 1st Payton Watson, 2nd Peyton Ober, 3rd Isabel Creek, 4th Blake Wheeler.

Intermediate A: 1st Rianna Mueller.

Intermediate B: 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Caroline Holliday, 3rd Morgan Riggers, 4th Lauren Carter, 4th Autumn Smith.

Senior B: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Mitchell Lennon, 3rd Cheyenne Strider, 4th Paiton Walker, 5th Ethan Rinehart.

Day 3 of 3

Agility Standard Level One: Silver Medal: Blake Wheeler, Isaak Adae. Bronze Medal: Ethan Rinehart. Standard Level Two: Gold Medal: Autumn Smith, Caroline Holliday. Bronze Medal: Mitchell Lennon, Danica Henderson, Peyton Watson.

Agility Mad Shape Dash: Gold: Autumn Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Danica Henderson, Savannah Henderson, Peyton Watson, Caroline Holiday, Payton Ober.

Agility Jumpers: Gold Medal: Blake Wheeler, Mitchell Lennon with Ellie, Payton Ober, Caroline Holliday, Mitchell Lennon with Bo, Peyton Watson. Silver Medal: Rianna Mueller, Elizabeth Smith, Danica Henderson. Bronze Medal: Autumn Smith, Layni Ann Hutchinson, Savannah Henderson, Lynnea Dean.

Dog Poster Awards: Junior: 1st Maya Murphy, 2nd Peyton Ober, 3rd Olivia Ashley, 4th Isabel Creek, 5th Lynnea Dean, 6th Blake Wheeler. Intermediate: 1st Caroline Holliday, 2nd Danica Henderson, 3rd Autumn Smith, 4th Shelbie Panetta. Senior: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Mitchell Lennon, 3rd Ethan Rinehart.

Dog and Handler Costume Contest: Junior: 1st Peyton Ober, 2nd Austin Bene, 3rd Blake Wheeler, 4th Lynnea Dean, 5th Layni Ann Hutchinson, 6th Isaak Adae. Intermediate: 1st Rianna Mueller, 2nd Autumn Smith, 3rd Danica Henderson, 4th Shelbie Panetta. Senior: 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Ethan Rinehart, 3rd Mitchell Lennon.

Trick Dog: Peyton Ober, Rianna Mueller, Lynnea Dean.

Fancy Poultry Show

American Standard: Class One Pullets – 1st-Maddy Lawson, 2nd-Marli Pirman, 3rd-Morgan Wiget, 4th-Gene Hutchinson, 5th-Alexander Sherman, 6th-Kiersten Sherman.

Class Two Hens-1st-Alyssa Hutchinson, 2nd-Logan Shumaker, 3rd-Tim Ritchey, 4th-Autumn Lynch, 5th-Maxwell McDermott, 6th-Brighton Morris.

Class Four Cocks – 1st-Logan Shumaker, 2nd-Alyssa Hutchinson, 3rd-Aiden Philpot, 4th-Jacob Ritchey, 5th-Kyrie Bowels, 6th-Oliver McDermott.

Class Five Pullets – 1st-Logan Shumaker, 2nd-Clara Gibson.

Class Six Hens-1st-Logan Shumaker, 2nd-Makayla Thomason, 3rd-Levi Begley, 4th-Emma Walker, 5th-Aiden Philpot, 6th- Luke Hughes.

Class Seven Cockerel – 1st-Logan Shumaker, 2nd-Oliver McDermott.

Class Eight Cock-1st-Wyatt Philpot, 2nd Emma Walker, 3rd-Aiden Philpot, 4th-Maxwell McDermott.

English Standard

Class Nine Pullet – 1st-Maddy Lawson, 2nd-Marli Pirman, 3rd-Morgan Wiget, 4th-Cassidy Adkins, 5th-Anna Davis.

Class Ten Hen – 1st-Morgan Wiget, 2nd-Maddy Lawson, 3rd-Luke Hughes, 4th-Tim Ritchey, 5th-Mackenzie Oeder, 6th-Jacob Ritchey.

Class Eleven Cockerel – 1st Oliver McDermott.

Class Twelve Cock-1st-Wyatt Philpot, 2nd- Mallory Thomason, 3rd-Emma Walker.

Mediterranean Standard

Class Thirteen Pullet 1st-Alexander Sherman, 2nd-Kiersten Sherman, 3rd-Autum Lynch.

Class Fourteen Hen 1st-Samantha Hughes, 2nd-Aiden Philpot, 3rd- Luke Hughes, 4th-Wyatt Philpot.

Class Sixteen-1st-Aiden Philpot, 2nd-Wyatt Philpot.

Continental Standard

Class Seventeen Pullet – 1st- Maddy Lawson, 2nd-Rhea Jordan, 3rd-Rory Jordan.

Class Eighteen Hen – 1st-Samantha Hughes, 2nd-Luke Hughes, 3rd-Kaylashae Moore, 4th-Kennedy Moore.

Class Twenty Cock- 1st-Aiden Philpot, 2nd-Wyatt Philpot, 3rd-Alyssa Hutchinson, 4th-Mallory Thomason, 5th-Kennedy Moore.

All Other Standard Breeds

Class Twenty One Pullet 1st-Rhea Jordan, 2nd-Emma Rumpke, 3rd-Jacob Ritchey, 4th-James Rumpke, 5th-Tim Ritchey, 6th-Kiersten Sherman.

Class Twenty Two Hen 1st- James Rumpke, 2nd-Emma Rumpke, 3rd-Samantha Hughes, 4th-Makayla Thomason, 5th-Cadence Setty, 6th-Kiersten Sherman.

Class Twenty Three Cockerel – 1st Emma Rumpke.

Class Twenty Four Cock-1st Logan Shumaker, 2nd-James Rumpke, 3rd-Emma Rumpke, 4th-Makayla Thomason, 5th-Cadence Setty. Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam.

Class Twenty Five Pullet 1st-Logan Shumaker.

Class Twenty Six Hen 1st-Ashley Doyle, 2nd-Maddy Lawson, 3rd-Colton Doyle.

Class Twenty Eight- Cock 1st-Logan Shumaker, 2nd-Colton Doyle, 3rd-Ashley Doyle, 4th-Mallory Thomason.

Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam

Class Twenty Nine Pullet – 1st- Tim Ritchey, 2nd-Jacob Ritchey, 3rd-Devon London.

Class Thirty Hen 1st-Aiden Philpot, 2nd-Wyatt Philpot.

Class Thirty One Cockerel 1st-Devon London.

Class Thirty Two Cock 1st Mallory Thomason.

Class Thirty Four hen 1st-Alyssa Hutchinson.

Class Thirty Five Cockerel 1st-Levi Begley.

Class Thirty Six Cock 1st-Alyssa Hutchinson.

Feather Legged Bantam

Class Thirty Seven Pullet 1st-Maxwell McDermott, 2nd-Oliver McDermott, 3rd-Levi Begley, 4th-Tristan Hedge, 5th-Wyatt Philpot.

Class Thirty Eight Hen 1st-Kennedy More, 2nd-Makayla Thomason, 3rd- Kaylashae Moore, 4th-Emma Rumpke, 5th-James Rumpke, 6th-Aiden Philpot.

Class Thirty Nine Cockerel 1st-Autumn Lynch, 2nd-Levi Begley, 3rd-Tristan Hedge, 4th-Anna Davis, 5th Maxwell McDermott.

Class Forty Cock 1st-James Rumpke, 2nd-Makayla Thomason, 3rd-Emma Rumpke, 4th-Anna Davis, 5th-Riley Winkler, 6th-Anna Davis.

Game Bantam

Class Forty One Pullet 1st-Colton Doyle.

Class Forty Two hen 1st-Issak Adae, 2nd-Hailey Fugate, 3rd-Makayla Thomason, 4th-Ashley Doyle, 5th-Colton Doyle.

Class Forty Four Cock 1st-Colton Doyle, 2nd-Hailey Fugate, 3rd-Issak Adae, 4th-Makayla Thomason, 5th-Ashley Doyle.

Water Fowl Large/Small

Class Forty Five Duck 1st-Makayla Thomason, 2nd-Mallory Thomason.

Class Forty Six Drake 1st- Brighton Morris.

Non-Chicken/All Other Specie

Goose-American Buff 1st-Zen Trimble.

Class Forty Seven 1st-Kaylashae Moore, 2nd-Anna Davis.

Egg Production

Class Forty Eight 1st-Tim Ritchey, 2nd-Emma Katter, 3rd-Jacob Ritchey, 4th-Jadacie Ison, 5th-Aisley Czaika, 6th-Brighton Morris.

Trio Of Birds

Class Forty Nine 1st- Alyssa Hutchinson, 2nd-Kennedy Moore, 3rd-Mallory Thomason, 4th-MakaylaThomason, 5th-James Rumpke, 6th-Logan Shumaker.

OVERALL NON-CHICKEN –Kaylashae Moore.

OVERALL WATERFOWL-Makayla Thomason.

OVERALL MALE-Logan Shumaker,

OVERALL FEMALE-Alyssa Hutchinson.

In Rabbit Judging at the 2019 Clinton County Fair, shown are, from left, Jace Doyle, Emily Goodwin, Gracie Goodwin, Hannah Perry, Sophia Purvis, Rianna Mueller, Cameron Berrien, Nickolas Lansing, Jacob Lansing, Carolyn Koch, Leah Penny, Daniel Hinkle, Cody Crawford, Katie Hinkle, and FCS Queen Lexi Arehart.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_rabbits-98.jpg In Rabbit Judging at the 2019 Clinton County Fair, shown are, from left, Jace Doyle, Emily Goodwin, Gracie Goodwin, Hannah Perry, Sophia Purvis, Rianna Mueller, Cameron Berrien, Nickolas Lansing, Jacob Lansing, Carolyn Koch, Leah Penny, Daniel Hinkle, Cody Crawford, Katie Hinkle, and FCS Queen Lexi Arehart. Phyllis Cocklin photos

In Rabbit Judging Breed ID at the 2019 Clinton County Fair are, from left, Emily Goodwin, Rianna Mueller, Jacob Lansing, Nickolas Lansing, Carolyn Koch, Cameron Berrien, Daniel Hinkle, Hannah Perry, Katie Hinkle, and FCS Queen Lexi Arehart.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_rabbits-92.jpg In Rabbit Judging Breed ID at the 2019 Clinton County Fair are, from left, Emily Goodwin, Rianna Mueller, Jacob Lansing, Nickolas Lansing, Carolyn Koch, Cameron Berrien, Daniel Hinkle, Hannah Perry, Katie Hinkle, and FCS Queen Lexi Arehart. Phyllis Cocklin photos

Brody Fisher riding Harry; Brody was the 2019 winner of the Ed Reed Memorial Contesting High Point Trophy at the 2019 Clinton County Fair.