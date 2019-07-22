Posted on by

Scenes from 2019 Rumble in the Hills


The General Lee from the television show “The Dukes of Hazard” was one of dozens of vehicles that showed up for a car show Sunday at Rumble in the Hills at Rocky Fork State Park.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Two of the smaller boats race across Rocky Fork Lake on Sunday.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

These boats came around a turn four wide during Rumble in the Hills on Sunday at Rocky Fork Lake.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

An estimated 60 racers took part in hydroplane boat races Saturday and Sunday at Rocky Fork State Park.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

