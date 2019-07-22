Scenes from 2019 Rumble in the Hills

The General Lee from the television show “The Dukes of Hazard” was one of dozens of vehicles that showed up for a car show Sunday at Rumble in the Hills at Rocky Fork State Park.

Two of the smaller boats race across Rocky Fork Lake on Sunday.

These boats came around a turn four wide during Rumble in the Hills on Sunday at Rocky Fork Lake.

An estimated 60 racers took part in hydroplane boat races Saturday and Sunday at Rocky Fork State Park.