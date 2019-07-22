Wilmington police reports: Breaking-and-entering via drive-thru windows

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 10:05 a.m. on July 17, police responded to the report of a breaking and entering at a business on West Locust Street. Upon arrival, they made contact with the manager, who advised that someone had made entry into the business using force on the drive-thru window. The latch was still locked but had been pried open. The safe had been broken into on the side. She advised it was two males wearing black with masks and gloves on. On the video, police could also see a suspect using a portable torch to gain entry into the safe.

• At 8:23 p.m. on July 17, police received a report of a breaking and entering at a Rombach Avenue fast-food restaurant. The drive-thru window and an office door were listed as damaged. The manager told police between 2 and 5:30 a.m. the rear drive-thru window was pried open and the office door was forced open. The manager believed nothing was taken.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for allegedly driving under the influence and a tail light and illumination of rear license plate violation at the 1-99 block of Rita Place at 12:15 a.m. on July 17.

• At 8:02 a.m. on July 17, a company based out of Indianapolis, Indiana reported a Saw Zaw and a hammer drill — both Milwaukee brand — were stolen at the 100 block of East Short Street.

• At 1 a.m. on July 15, police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street on the report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, a 52-year-old male resident and a 27-year-old female stated there was a fight earlier and a male subject returned and pointed a pistol at them. They said another male subject knows the suspect, who was only identified by his first name. Police later located the other male subject walking westbound on West Main Street. They stopped him and asked him about the incident. He stated he has been staying at the incident location because he had nowhere else to stay. He told authorities that after the fight, he left. He said he did not know the suspect’s last name. The subject decided to walk to a friend’s house to avoid any problems with the incident location and resident.

• At 10:42 a.m. on July 15, a 53-year-old male advised that sometime late Saturday night (July 13) someone got into his vehicle and took a Ridgid toolbox with drywall tools valued at $350. The incident took place at the victim residence at the 100 block of East Locust Street.

• At 11:16 a.m. on July 15, police responded to the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue for a report of a stolen bicycle. Police spoke with a juvenile who advised that he had left his bicycle at his friend’s house the previous night and when he returned the next day, it was missing. He advised that the bike is a 21-inch Mongoose BMX-style bike with a black and orange splattered paint job with some orange paint on the rims. He said that the bike is valued at around $300. The homeowner — a 47-year-old female — advised that she has security cameras on the exterior of the house.

• At 2:34 p.m. on July 15, police received a report of a theft at the 1-99 block of Josephine Street. A 44-year-old male advised that he was staying at the incident location with his live-in girlfriend, age 32. He advised that he was in the process of moving out and left some of his personal property there and was going back to retrieve it. He advised he is missing a Little Beaver Earth Auger Power Unit valued at $5,500 and that the item was stored in the rear yard of the property and is no longer there. He suspects that his girlfriend got rid of the auger or pawned it somewhere without his knowledge. The reportee stated he had purchased the auger unit from his employer and that there was an identification tag that was riveted to the frame of the power unit that said “EADS”. Police advised him to attempt to locate a model and a serial number of the equipment so police can enter it into LEADS. He requested that police check with his girlfriend to see if she had anything to do with the property missing.

• At 3:05 p.m. on July 15, a 20-year-old female advised that her mother — a 41-year-old Lynchburg female — is sending personal text messages to her co-workers. Contact was made with the mother and she was advised to stop sending her daughter’s personal messages to people. She was also advised to have no contact with her daughter.

• At 7:34 p.m. on July 15, police received a report of a rape occurring at a residence. A 66-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:43 p.m. on July 15, police responded to a Progress Way store in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 33-year-old Blanchester female whom advised she went through self-checkout and requested $40 cashback. She then proceeded to check out but accidentally left the money in the machine. When she returned to the store the employee advised a man took the cash and left the store. Police spoke with the employee and observed the video evidence. The suspect — a white male wearing a red shirt — is observed going through the self-checkout after the victim. The suspect is observed taking the cash from the machine and placing it inside of his grocery bag. He then proceeds to pass all points of sale and exit the store. The suspect was observed entering a vehicle and seen leaving the parking lot. Police spoke with the victim and she advised she did not wish to proceed with charges but requested to have her money returned to her.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for an alleged protection order violation at 10:48 p.m. on July 15, after responding to a domestic situation at the 700 block of Bernice Street.

• At 7:43 a.m. on July 16, police received a theft report from a business on South Nelson Avenue. The report lists $500 worth of miscellaneous tools as being stolen.

• At 8:18 a.m. on July 16, police received a theft from a 43-year-old male at the 700 block of South South Street. The report lists an estimated $850 worth of miscellaneous tools as being stolen.

• Police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital on the report of an assault at 9:38 a.m. on July 16. According to the report, a 32-year-old male is suspected of assaulting a 43-year-old male.

• At 10:20 a.m. on July 16, a 79-year-old male called and advised that he had just discovered he had items missing from his house on Xenia Avenue. He said that he doesn’t know how long the items have been missing. He said that he went to get a leather motorcycle jacket from his closet to sell a friend and it was not there. He looked for other personal property that he has not seen for a while and found that he was also missing his class ring from 1958 which was gold and had his initials inscribed on it. He was also missing his gold Masonic wristwatch. All of the items had been stored in his residence.

