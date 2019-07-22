Wilmington City Schools awards contract to Supt. McCarty-Stewart

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington school board awarded the superintendent a three-year contract Monday, extending her employment through July 2023.

Melinda “Mindy” McCarty-Stewart is wrapping up her second calendar year of heading up the district, and is on the threshold of starting the third year of her original three-year contract.

“I’m very appreciative to the board and the community in their faith in my leadership and what our administrative team is doing, too. They love this district; I love this district, and I’m looking forward to continue to work with the community, listening to their needs and wants and what they want for our schools,” McCarty-Stewart said after the board voted to approve a new contract.

Looking ahead, the superintendent said she wants to continue on the path of the district’s OIP — the Ohio Improvement Process.

The OIP is an Ohio Department of Education strategy for school districts as an organization, and it gives districts a pattern through which focused and intentional action can take place, according to the Ohio Department of Education website.

The OIP looks at both academic and non-academic student needs.

Academics are always the priority, said McCarty-Stewart. Among the keys to academics, she believes, are providing the best professional development for staff, and continuing to recruit and retain the best employees.

“In terms of academics, closing the achievement gap for our students is a goal. And then some facility improvement projects, and just working on maintaining some of our facilities,” said McCarty-Stewart of goals for the next few years.

Looking back at her first two years, she said they went by “rather quick, in the blink of an eye.” Day in and day out, McCarty-Stewart said she was impressed with the commitment level of the staff.

The highlight of her time in the position has been working with the school leaders and staff, and getting to know the bus drivers and maintenance-custodial workers, she said.

“They have really worked very hard over the last two years, just putting a lot of devotion and commitment into our district,” said the superintendent.

Moreover, during that same time span, the outpouring of support from the community, parents and community leaders has been wonderful, making her “very pleased with that support,” she said.

On Monday school board members also approved a new three-year contract for district Treasurer Kimberly DeWeese. The contract will run through July 2023, like McCarty-Stewart’s.

The board OK’d a contract amendment with Interstate Gas Supply Inc. to provide natural gas. The amendment extends the contract by two years, beginning with the January 2023 meter reading, through the December 2024 meter reading.

“This [contract] amendment will lock in some pricing to take advantage of a significant dip in the market price of natural gas,” according to the informational packet given to board members.

In personnel news, the district has employed Leanne Bishop as a Wilmington High School intervention specialist, and Alexandria Kohls as an East End Elementary School fifth-grade teacher.

Diane Flowers has resigned as pupil services secretary and will be succeeded Aug. 1 by Kimberly Law.

Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education member Marty Beaugard Sr., left, gives well-wishes for purposes of a video recording to be shown at the school district’s upcoming convocation for staff. The Aug. 13 opening convocation will kick off the 2019-20 academic year. Recording the video is WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart, right foreground. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_marty.jpg Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education member Marty Beaugard Sr., left, gives well-wishes for purposes of a video recording to be shown at the school district’s upcoming convocation for staff. The Aug. 13 opening convocation will kick off the 2019-20 academic year. Recording the video is WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart, right foreground. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Mindy McCarty-Stewart was rewarded Monday with a new three-year contract to continue as Wilmington City Schools superintendent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_mindy.jpg Mindy McCarty-Stewart was rewarded Monday with a new three-year contract to continue as Wilmington City Schools superintendent. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

WCS leader eager to continue