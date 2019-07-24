AM Rotary’s Solomon new District Governor

WILMINGTON — Sigrid Solomon of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club is the new 2019-2020 District 6670 Rotary International Governor.

With several assistant governors at her side, she will oversee and supports 56 clubs and several large events and programs during her term.

Sigrid — a Past President of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club who takes an active role in many Wilmington and Clinton County activities — is Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Wilmington College.

Her term is from July, 2019 to June 2020. Her goals include increasing membership in every club, continuing to raise funds to support the eradication of polio, and to bring the 2020 conference of her district to her club’s hometown of Wilmington.

During her induction ceremony, Sigrid was joined by fellow AM Rotary Club members.

From left are: Sigrid Solomon; Fadi Al-Ghawi (Wilmington AM Past President twice and charter member); Chuck Watts (Wilmington AM Past President and charter member); Mary Gibson (Wilmington AM Treasurer and charter member) ; Rick Stanforth (Wilmington AM Past President and charter member). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_file-43.jpeg From left are: Sigrid Solomon; Fadi Al-Ghawi (Wilmington AM Past President twice and charter member); Chuck Watts (Wilmington AM Past President and charter member); Mary Gibson (Wilmington AM Treasurer and charter member) ; Rick Stanforth (Wilmington AM Past President and charter member). Courtesy photo