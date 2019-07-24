Posted on by

Eagles donate for worthy causes


The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wilmington recently helped in sponsoring the Davis Golf Outing as well as the Operation Cherrybend golf fundraiser, donating $1,200 and $1,500 by being hole sponsors.

Courtesy photos

Courtesy photos

