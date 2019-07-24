Eagles donate for worthy causes

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wilmington recently helped in sponsoring the Davis Golf Outing as well as the Operation Cherrybend golf fundraiser, donating $1,200 and $1,500 by being hole sponsors.

