Making strides on soccer skills

Numbers are up this week at the Wilmington Hurricane Boys & Girls Youth Soccer Camp with close to 40 youths between the third and eighth grades participating. In the foreground from left are Lorin Short, Taylor Noszka, Anna Borton, Autumn Housh and Hurricane soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie. Other camp coaches are Mark Knisley, Haley Ibaugh and Reece Ibaugh. Later along the sidelines El-Macharrafie said like anything else, you have to devote time to a craft.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_practice.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Numbers are up this week at the Wilmington Hurricane Boys & Girls Youth Soccer Camp with close to 40 youths between the third and eighth grades participating. In the foreground from left are Lorin Short, Taylor Noszka, Anna Borton, Autumn Housh and Hurricane soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie. Other camp coaches are Mark Knisley, Haley Ibaugh and Reece Ibaugh. Later along the sidelines El-Macharrafie said like anything else, you have to devote time to a craft. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_imad.jpg Numbers are up this week at the Wilmington Hurricane Boys & Girls Youth Soccer Camp with close to 40 youths between the third and eighth grades participating. In the foreground from left are Lorin Short, Taylor Noszka, Anna Borton, Autumn Housh and Hurricane soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie. Other camp coaches are Mark Knisley, Haley Ibaugh and Reece Ibaugh. Later along the sidelines El-Macharrafie said like anything else, you have to devote time to a craft. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal