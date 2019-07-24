Two Clinton County meth possession cases have similar judgments

WILMINGTON — Two Clinton Countians received prison sentences after being convicted of possessing meth.

Paul Smith, 47, of Wilmington, was ordered to serve 12 months in prison, with the term to be served concurrently with a separate prison term being served for Greene County.

The local indictment against him included a count that alleged he tried to take meth onto the grounds of the Clinton County Jail, in addition to the count alleging he possessed meth. The former count was dropped in a negotiated resolution of the case, in which Smith pled guilty to the latter count of possessing meth.

Both sides in the plea settlement recommended a 12-month prison term and that it should run concurrent with the Greene County term, stated a court paper.

In the Clinton County case, Smith was granted time credit toward the Clinton County prison term for 41 days he spent in county jail confinement in the case.

In the second recent prison sentence involving meth possession, Mary J. Griffith, 29, of New Vienna, received a nine-month prison term to be served concurrently with a prison term she already was serving for Clermont County.

Although the two sides did not present Judge William B. McCracken a recommended sentence as part of the negotiated resolution of the case, the defendant waived the right to have a pre-sentence investigation report prepared for the judge to consider for sentencing purposes.

She was granted time credit toward the Clinton County prison term for the 27 days she had already spent incarcerated.

Shawn M. Fox, 31, of the Wilmington area, was placed on a two-year term of community controls for possessing drugs and for twice failing to appear in court. His sanctions include a six-month jail term and a requirement to complete programming as a resident of the STAR Community Justice Center located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

The STAR Community Justice Center is a 250-bed male and female Community-Based Correctional Facility, and one of 19 such facilities in Ohio. A Community-Based Correctional Facility is an alternative to prison, with the primary purpose of rehabilitation of non-violent felony offenders in the counties that STAR serves, including Clinton.

STAR is a minimum-security correctional facility.

The defendant was granted credit for 101 days already spent in custody.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Griffith https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_griffith_p.jpg Griffith Smith https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Smith_p.jpg Smith