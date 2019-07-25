Clinton County CASA Program seeks more child advocates

Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates program) is seeking additional child advocates.

Accordingly, Clinton County CASA Director Kim Vandervort is now accepting applications for Fall training for volunteers who are interested in serving Clinton County children who come to the court’s attention as a result of allegations of abuse or neglect.

CASA volunteers are community volunteers who are appointed by the Clinton County Juvenile Court judge to advocate for the child’s best interest throughout the court process.

Every CASA volunteer must pass a background check which includes local, state and federal criminal checks, a sex offender registry check and a SACWIS (statewide child welfare system) check.

Additionally, CASA volunteers are required to successfully complete a 30-plus hours of pre-service training accredited by the National CASA.

After the training is complete, the volunteer then is sworn in as an officer of the court and may then be appointed to a case.

Twelve hours of yearly in-service training is required to maintain certification.

If you’re interested in more information about serving as a CASA volunteer, please contact Vandervort at 937-383-1137 or stop by the office at the Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South St. in Wilmington, in the Juvenile Court Services offices on the second floor.