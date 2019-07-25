Naylor’s Furniture store delivers for Clinton County foster children

The Child Protection Unit of Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) recently received a donation of new furniture from Naylor’s Furniture in Wilmington. “The couches, chairs and loveseat will create a comfortable environment at the agency for visits between foster children and their families,” stated a media release from JFS. Clinton County JFS stated that Clinton County foster children will benefit for years to come from the generous donation. JFS also stated it’s grateful to Naylor’s for its commitment to the community and its willingness to reach out and help Clinton County children. “The [JFS] agency team is always appreciative of the local support for children and families by county citizens, foster parents, businesses, and community partners,” said Clinton County JFS Director Kathi Spirk.

