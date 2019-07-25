Block will be rockin’ Wilmington on Saturday

WILMINGTON — Downtown will be rockin’ Saturday. And cookin’.

And even a beer garden for relaxin’ and responsible drinkin’.

On the heels of last year’s successful inaugural Rock the Block, the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau is bringing it back, and it’ll be even bigger and better in 2019 — more like a little festival.

What’s new? Main Street will be closed to traffic Saturday, with food vendors and craft vendors, as well as a tented beer garden courtesy of Energize Clinton County.

The rock begins to roll at 4 p.m. with the pre-party on the Clinton County stage on Main Street featuring Reeking Havoc, followed by Dirty Deeds Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band.

The party moves indoors as the doors to the Murphy Theatre open at 7 p.m. Rockstar takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by the ’80s-’90s hair-band Steelheart. Emcee Goat from “Full Throttle Saloon” will once again preside over the event.

The outdoor entertainment is free; tickets are required for the Murphy portion of the event, with proceeds benefiting the historic theatre.

For tickets to the Murphy event, go online to www.themurphytheatre.org/tickets or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Rock Star Friday

Speaking of the Murphy, Saturday’s party will be preceded Friday night with a showing of the film “Rock Star” beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The night includes a t-shirt giveaway by the CCCVB and local radio legend Wildman Walker of ClassX radio will be on hand. This Friday event is free, but you need a ticket.

