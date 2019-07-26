Head of troubled Ohio detention center resigns after 5 hours

CLEVELAND (AP) — A report says the new director of a troubled Ohio juvenile detention center resigned after just five hours on the job.

Cleveland.com reports that Donald Shewalter started his position as director of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in Cleveland on Monday and quit five hours later.

The director’s heart “just wasn’t in it” according to a memo written by Administrative Judge Kristin Sweeney and distributed to staff on Tuesday.

Cleveland.com says Shewalter was hired to replace Delbert Montgomery, who was fired after less than a year in the position.

After a riot at the center last year, a report by the Washington-D.C. based Center for Children’s Law and Policy found routine inmate mistreatment and dysfunction in leadership.

