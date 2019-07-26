Post 40 honor Boys State participants

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 was proud to sponsor this year’s attendees to the 2019 Buckeye Boys State held at Miami University.

Past Adjutant Brady Stevens presented certificates to this year’s attendees Rory Bell, Izaia Billingsley, Nick McCabe, Jerry Mentzel and Brayden Rhoads.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.

Other sponsors included Squadron 49 Sons of the American Legion, Bush Automotive, Littleton Funeral Home and Wilmington Auto.

From left are Brayden Rhoads, Jerry Mentzel, Brady Stevens, Rory Bell and Izaia Billingsley. Not pictured is Nick McCabe. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_wilm-legion-boys-state-Copy.jpg From left are Brayden Rhoads, Jerry Mentzel, Brady Stevens, Rory Bell and Izaia Billingsley. Not pictured is Nick McCabe. Charles Rose photo