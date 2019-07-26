Wilmington Yearly Meeting making use of ‘leftovers’

At the Quaker Knoll Campground & Retreat Center in Clinton County’s Vernon Township, Sue Motz hangs a freshly painted bird house that she made as an activity during sessions of Wilmington Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends. Motz attends Eastern Hills Friends Meeting which is in Cincinnati and is an affiliate of Wilmington Yearly Meeting. Wilmington Friends Meeting’s Doug Woodmansee facilitated the bird house construction activity.

In connection with the annual sessions of Wilmington Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) and the theme “Out of Remnants”, an activity was held Thursday at Quaker Knoll Campground & Retreat Center just north of Cowan Lake State Park. At tables inside the lodge, participants were supplied materials to create something new. Creations ranged from mug mats (from yarn), book marks (from old quilt pieces, lace and ribbons), bird houses (from wood scraps), and in the lodge kitchen Stone Soup (from vegetables). Clockwise in the photo from left foreground are Patricia Thomas, Jennilou Grotevant, Julie Rudd, Linda Coppock and Scilla Wahrhaftig. Wilmington Yearly Meeting sessions continue through Sunday at Wilmington College and the Wilmington City Hall Community Room.