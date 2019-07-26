HACC learns of senior health programs

The Health Alliance of Clinton County held its quarterly meeting at McCoy’s Center on the evening of July 23.

President Kathy Havey welcomed 23 members and guest, Maribeth Bevis. A delicious summer buffet followed a social gathering.

Vice President Cindy Petrich introduced the speaker for the evening. Maribeth Bevis was a middle school teacher and is now certified through the Athletic and Fitness Association of America and teaches several different classes involved with Silver Sneakers, Senior Fit, and Ageless Grace, all programs for seniors.

Maribeth said the number one health concern among the elderly is dementia. She led the members in several exercises designed to keep the brain and body working together.

Kathy Havey conducted the quarterly meeting. The minutes, financial report, and committee reports were presented. Ann Johnson and Jennifer Hollon reminded everyone of the Holiday Ball on Dec. 14. Save the date; cards have been mailed.

Patti Cook and Staci Close asked their auction committee members to start turning in their donation forms. There will be a fundraiser day in October at Buffalo Wild Wings to help the auction committee.

The scholarship committee met. Three scholarships will be handed out at the October meeting.

The nominating committee presented the slate of officers for 2020. They will be installed at the October meeting.

All were reminded of the Collective Goods/Book Sale — Oct. 16, 17 and 18. The Jewelry Sale will be Nov. 11-12.

Maribeth Bevis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_HACC.jpg Maribeth Bevis