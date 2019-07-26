WHS Class of 1974 holds reunion

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School class of 1974 held their 45th class reunion July 19-20.

The group gathered Friday night at the Third Friday Party in downtown Wilmington. Saturday night the reunion continued at Cherry Bend Pheasant Farm where 50 classmates and spouses enjoyed an appetizer buffet by Shoelaces Catering.

The class was joined by longtime educators Fred and Caroline Matthews.

The group paused to recognize military members as well as those classmates who have passed on.

Thanks to local merchants’ donations, many door prizes were given out.

From left are: front row, Rocky Holmes, Paula Ferguson Ross , Lori Skidmore Winters, Darlene Williams Camp, Gina Tarpley Root, Susan Wright Kratzer, Betty Reynolds Lewis, Denise McBrayer Johnson, Patty Bennett Chappell, Lynette Perkins Schoeck, Jennifer Beal Dunn, Jayne Green Bray, Sue Lovelace Jones, Rhonda Schrack Henry, and Diana Rhinehart; middle row, Mary Guzzi Dieble, Steve Roe, Joette Kersey Collins, Susan Oberlin, Barb Schutts, Mark Kratzer, Debbie Fields, Fred Reynolds, Fran Whittenburg Alvis, Darlene Craig Bean, Nancy Middleton McDermott, Debbie Allen Leonard, Susan Kemper, Shirley Moran Anderson, Sylvia Ehlerding Myers, Karen Waddell Perry, Jean Knisley Schmidt, and Marcia Frasier Ross; back row, Russ Louderback, Jim Williams, Kip Collins, Alan Perry, Chris Chaney, Mike Payne, Hugh Vance, Bill Dieble, John Crampton, Peg Milner Robinson, John Groves, Doug Ranz, Don Hamilton, Steve Wical, Brad Reynolds, Kent Vandervort, and Mike Newkirk. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_74.jpg From left are: front row, Rocky Holmes, Paula Ferguson Ross , Lori Skidmore Winters, Darlene Williams Camp, Gina Tarpley Root, Susan Wright Kratzer, Betty Reynolds Lewis, Denise McBrayer Johnson, Patty Bennett Chappell, Lynette Perkins Schoeck, Jennifer Beal Dunn, Jayne Green Bray, Sue Lovelace Jones, Rhonda Schrack Henry, and Diana Rhinehart; middle row, Mary Guzzi Dieble, Steve Roe, Joette Kersey Collins, Susan Oberlin, Barb Schutts, Mark Kratzer, Debbie Fields, Fred Reynolds, Fran Whittenburg Alvis, Darlene Craig Bean, Nancy Middleton McDermott, Debbie Allen Leonard, Susan Kemper, Shirley Moran Anderson, Sylvia Ehlerding Myers, Karen Waddell Perry, Jean Knisley Schmidt, and Marcia Frasier Ross; back row, Russ Louderback, Jim Williams, Kip Collins, Alan Perry, Chris Chaney, Mike Payne, Hugh Vance, Bill Dieble, John Crampton, Peg Milner Robinson, John Groves, Doug Ranz, Don Hamilton, Steve Wical, Brad Reynolds, Kent Vandervort, and Mike Newkirk. Courtesy photo