Strong as Mudd: Clinton-Massie teacher, cancer patient has book-signing

WILMINGTON — Brian Mudd feels if he can relay the ups and the downs of going through brain cancer, his writings may just make it a little bit easier for others to handle something similar.

“I know if I could have had something to read that makes me realize some of the things I was experiencing were the norm, it would probably have made it a little bit easier to handle at points,” said Mudd.

A book-signing and benefit event at Mac D’s Pub for Mudd and his new book was well attended Thursday, with “Strong as Mudd” T-shirts a popular item.

A Clinton-Massie teacher and coach, Mudd learned in early January 2018 he had a large mass on his brain. After brain surgery came radiation, chemo and the discovery of a second tumor which brought another round of treatments.

Mudd’s 84-page book “When Your Goliath Stands Up” contains short, topical pieces. One of those, called David vs. Goliath, echoes the title and speaks of Goliath rising up even after getting knocked down.

“This is where I stand in my battle with my Goliath. Twice I have thought victory was close only to watch my enemy stand back up looking bigger each time,” he wrote.

In a brief interview at the book-signing, Mudd said of his current prognosis, “We have good reports, we have bad reports.”

From the latest MRI report, the doctor stated 75 percent is under control, and they just need to get the other 25 percent under control as well.

The method of chemo has been changed with a hope that’s going to gain control of the other 25 percent, said Mudd. And with the hope that Goliath falls for the final time.

He can’t begin to give a good approximation of the number of greeting cards, text messages, phone calls, and stop-bys at the house — there have been so many.

“The outpouring of love and support, it’s just been amazing. I want to thank everybody for that,” he said.

The inspirational, motivational and candid book includes a helpful section on mental toughness. “When Your Goliath Stands Up” is available online through Amazon for $10.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

At left foreground Brian Mudd signs a copy of his book at Mac D’s Pub during a Thursday event. His wife Tammy is standing in the background second from the right. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_mudd_p.jpg At left foreground Brian Mudd signs a copy of his book at Mac D’s Pub during a Thursday event. His wife Tammy is standing in the background second from the right. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal The title of Brian Mudd’s book suggests Goliath sometimes gets back up on his feet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_book_p.jpg The title of Brian Mudd’s book suggests Goliath sometimes gets back up on his feet. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal