Nonprofits/agencies: Phase 36 funds available

The local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program announced that Clinton County has been awarded $21,156 to distribute to local non-profits or agencies that assist Clinton County residents with food (mass and congregate), rent, utilities, or mass shelter.

The application for this program is available from the board by calling 937-470-5348. The application will need to be returned to the board chair by 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

Each responding agency is required to attend the Clinton County Commissioners meeting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 to take part in the formal review of your program.

If you have any further questions or need additional information please contact Kym Parks at 937-470-5348.