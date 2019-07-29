Posted on by

Great fair for Pork Pride 4-H


By Stanley Chesney - 4-H news reporter

Pictured are: back row, Terry Hatfield and Randy Pinkerton; front row, Mikala Hatfield, Ebon Louderback, Taylor Garringer, Gregary Achtermann, and Lilly Stern.

Randy Pinkerton, Jenna Victor, Samantha Achtermann, and Mindy Pinkerton.


Terry Hatfield, Cadence Setty, and Randy Pinkerton.


The Pork Pride 4-H Club had a good year at the 2019 Clinton County Fair.

The members all had a good time with learning about their projects.

Some learned responsibility of taking care of animals and training animals. Some learned about their family history, scrapbooking, robots, sign language, healthy eating and cake decorating.

As a group, we supported all of our members in whatever project(s) they chose to do for 4-H. We all have definitely learned and grown through our 4-H experience.

Thank you Clinton County for supporting our 4-H and FFA members.

