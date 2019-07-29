Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — A local man has died of an apparent heroin overdose, according to police.

Emergency services responded just before 6 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 500 block of West Truesdell Street. where Joseph Dawson, 31, of that address was discovered deceased in the basement, according to the Wilmington Police Department report.

Officers seized two syringes and a cell phone at the scene. An investigator from the Clinton County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Police also received a call for a possible overdose at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday on Creekside Drive. When police arrived at the scene, the Wilmington Fire Department had already arrived and were assessing a female subject who was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Police said they seized a vial containing white powder and a meth pipe.

• At 6:50 p.m. on July 22, police received a report of a breaking and entering at the 700 block of New York Avenue. A bicycle with a chrome “ape hanger” handle, “spring front” and a banana seat was reported stolen.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for an alleged assault after responding to a domestic situation on East Locust Street at 7:15 p.m on July 22. According to the report, when police arrived a 52-year-old female stated her step-son, the suspect, had “thrown items around the apartment and pushed her down.” The victim showed authorities a red scrape on her left knee and advised the suspect was next door. The officer went next door and talked to the suspect who stated he was arguing with the victim and “she threw a fan, that bounced off a wall and hit his knee.” The suspect said he went next door and the victim followed him, he lost his temper and pushed the victim, causing her to fall. The suspect further stated he meant to push her but did not mean for her to fall.

• At 10:05 a.m. on July 23, an 81-year-old female reported a DI Blasi R-30 red scooter was stolen from the garage at her residence on the 500 block of Silverado Drive. According to the report, the scooter was delivered via USPS and was placed in the recipient’s garage and was still in the box when it was stolen.

• At 11:59 a.m. on July 23, police received a report of a theft at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue. A 73-year-old female reported that two or three days ago a 43-year-old female had spent the night with her because she was homeless. She stated that when the suspect had left $800 was missing from her purse. The suspect advised to the victim that the mother had received the money.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic situation at the 700 block of West Locust Street at 8:52 p.m. on July 23. According to the report, a 33-year-old female caller advised she was just cut by a knife by the suspect, she was asked for her address and then hung up. She later called back advising they were intoxicated. The victim stated the suspect had cut her hand, showing the officer several cuts on her right hand. Police asked where the suspect was and she told them he was in the bedroom. The suspect was found lying on the floor and was asked what happen. He advised he was intoxicated and couldn’t remember. The victim told police she and the suspect were arguing and he cut her hand. Police asked her how he cut her hand. She advised the suspect cut her but she was too intoxicated to remember how he cut her. Police also indicated the victim and suspect’s five-year-old child was present during the incident.

• At 7:31 p.m. on July 24, police received a call regarding a subject flying a drone by a hotel on Holiday Drive. The caller advised someone was attempting to hit the caller in the head with the drone.

• At 11:21 p.m. on July 24, a caller advised a strong smell of weed was coming from the area of North Spring and West Vine Street. “I patrolled the area and came to the conclusion that it was the odor of a skunk,” the report states.

• At 5:49 a.m. on July 25, police responded to the 200 block of Thorne Avenue in reference to the report of a stolen ATV. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 23-year-old female resident. She advised that someone stole her 2015 Polaris RZR 900S from the trailer in front of her house. She advised that she has the keys and that someone cut the straps off of the heavy ATV, which is valued $18,500. She advised that the ATV was on her trailer at 10:30 p.m. the previous night and was gone at 5:30 a.m. the next morning. Dispatch advised the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office advised the stolen Razor was dropped off at the 400 block of West Champlin Road, and the owner was there with them. No suspects are listed at this time. The ATV was returned to the owner.

