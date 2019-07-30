Agency providing care for 2 children

BLANCHESTER — At around 4 p.m. Monday a 23-year-old homeless mother brought her two children — ages 9 months and 3 years — to the police station stating that she wanted Children Services to take custody of the children, according to police.

“The children’s mother stated that their father abandoned them several days ago, and that her mother-in-law kicked them out of her home,” stated Blanchester Chief of Police Scott Reinbolt in a news release. “The woman stated she and the children slept in the woods on Sunday night, and said she believed her children deserved better. We agree.”

He said BPD Ptl. Ty Smith contacted Clinton County Children Services, who stated they were familiar with the woman and had been looking for her and her children for over a year after receiving calls of child neglect.

Ptl. Smith took emergency custody of the children, and turned them over to Children Services workers for emergency shelter care, Reinbolt said.