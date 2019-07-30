Vice President Pence pushes trade agreement in Ohio visit

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence urged congressional ratification of President Donald Trump’s trade agreement with Canada and Mexico while attending the groundbreaking for a car seat manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Pence told about 300 people at the Magna Seating site in Lancaster on Tuesday that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement “will level the playing field” and treat the automotive industry “fairly.” He said the agreement requires that 75% of auto parts must be made in North America and 40% of auto parts must be made by workers making at least $16 an hour.

Magna Seating is a division of global automotive supplier Magna International Inc., which is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Magna initially plans to locate 300 jobs in Lancaster, some 30 miles southeast of Columbus.