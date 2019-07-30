Pork Pride 4-H learns survival skills

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, June 23 with 31 in attendance.

President Jami Dailey called the meeting to order at 3:12 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Randy Pinkerton then went over the Survivor Training. He talked about safety, about the challenges during the Survivor Training, and he had everyone check the contents of their backpack.

The group then divided into three teams that were transported to Cowan Lake State Park.

After the teams made it back, they were transported back to Cuba Friends Church. Each group had to light a fire in the fireplace in the church’s shelter house. One of the groups showed how to transport an injured person out of the woods as a team.

The group then cooked hot dogs and hamburgers and enjoyed a wonderful carry-in meal.

Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report and Mindy Pinkerton gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Randy Pinkerton talked about Skill-a-thon, wristband pickup and fair books.

Ebon Louderback did a demonstration on baseball.

Randy Pinkerton quizzed the members on what they had learned during the survivor training. Terry Hatfield talked about a co-worker’s son that is 18 years old and walking the Appalachian Trail by himself.

We discussed needing anything for the fair, day and time for pictures, and to keep pens clean and the aisles clean in the barns.

The meeting adjourned at 6:51 p.m.

Pork Pride 4-H participated in Survivor Training at Cowan Lake State Park. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_pork-pride-4H.jpg Pork Pride 4-H participated in Survivor Training at Cowan Lake State Park. Courtesy photo